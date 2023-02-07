ROMA FRANCHISE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FRANCHISE SALES OPPORTUNITY FOR THEIR NEW CONCEPT TONY ROMA’S BONES & BURGERS

Tony Roma's Bones and Burgers Logo

Roma Franchise Corporation d/b/a Tony Roma’s ® announced that it is now selling franchises for the Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM fast casual concept.

The feedback from customers in Tampa thus far has been phenomenal, and we are excited to bring our world-famous ribs and burgers into new markets under this new Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers brand” — Ramon Bourgeois, Romacorp, Inc. CEO (acting).

Tony Roma’s launched Bones & Burgers, its new fast casual concept, in December 2022. This first corporate location is in Tampa, FL at the Tampa International Plaza and Bay Street Mall main food court. The Tony Roma’s Bones & BurgersTM menu features a variety of gourmet burgers, salads, and plant-based burgers, on-dairy frozen desserts, and shakes.

Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers franchises are available in food court and a free-standing version. The food court version option starts at 700 square feet and is perfect for airports, high-traffic mall food courts and shopping centers, entertainment venues, and travel plazas. The free-standing version starts at 1500 square feet and is suited for universities/colleges, tourist locations, lifestyle centers, and end cap or free-standing locations.

Both the food court and free-standing versions are based on the carefully curated limited menu and reduced labor costs. Additionally, the franchisees received the support of Romacorp, Inc.’s multiple investments into technology and tools to drive operational efficiency for them.

“Ramon Bourgeois, Tony Roma’s CEO (acting) said, “We have spent countless hours reviewing every detail prior to launching the Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers concept to ensure that we meet the high expectations of our customers. The feedback from customers in Tampa thus far has been phenomenal, and we are excited to bring our world-famous ribs and burgers into new markets under this new Tony Roma’s Bones & Burgers brand.”



Roma Franchise Corporation d/b/a Tony Roma’s is the franchising entity of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened over 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomas/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromas/.



