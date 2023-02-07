Zylpha announces 2023 ‘Legal Innovation Award’ winners
The annual award scheme recognises the work of legal practices, teams and individuals, who have demonstrated innovative solutions and working practices.OTTERBOURNE, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There were 5 Legal Innovation Award categories:
1. Outstanding Achievement
This year the award winners were a firm that demonstrated a clear plan for innovation that was driven by their goal of delivering exceptional client care. We have been continually amazed by their commitment to delivering a top-tier service.
The winner of the 2023 Outstanding Achievement Award goes to:
Chadwick Lawrence
2. Commitment to Technology
This award was won by an organisation that wants its employees to have access to the best technology solutions available, whilst providing a considered and well-thought-out plan for delivering these applications, so they achieve maximum value and longevity.
The winner of the 2023 Commitment to Technology Award goes to:
Burstalls Solicitors
3. Bundle of the Year
As a business that prides itself on its market-leading electronic bundling platform, we wanted an award that celebrated the largest electronic bundle produced over the last 12 months.
The winner of the 2023 Bundle of the Year Award goes to:
Maria Fogg Family Law
4. Outstanding Individual Achievement
For an individual recognised by their employer for going above and beyond what is expected of them in the last 12 months.
The winner of this year's Outstanding Individual Achievement Award goes to:
Karolina Witkowska - Cognus Ltd
5. Law Firm of the Year
This award was presented to a law firm that has gone above and beyond across all metrics.
The winner of the 2023 Law Firm of the Year Award goes to:
Stephensons Solicitors
Commenting on the results of the 2023 Legal Innovation Awards, David Chapman, Zylpha Sales & Marketing Manager:
"Over the last 12 months we have released online document bundling solutions that cater for users of all abilities and productivity levels, regardless of location and budget, which have been favourably received by both existing and new users. It’s been a fantastic year for the team here at Zylpha, but of course the real benefits are ultimately felt by our clients, and their clients alike.
The Zylpha Annual Innovation Awards show our appreciation for our clients’ loyalty but are also in recognition of their document bundling achievements throughout the year too. We would of course like to be able to give everyone an award, but we do have to narrow it down to just 5 overall winners.
So, on behalf of everyone here at Zylpha, I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to each of the worthy winners, as we look ahead to what the next 12-months will bring, and how we can continue to make lawyers' lives easier, through the smarter use of technology".
