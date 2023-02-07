CZN Burak Gurme Hires Prism Digital for PR, Social and Digital Marketing Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director

Creative communications and marketing strategies augment CZN Burak Gurme’s launch campaign

We are honored to earn the opportunity to work for a brand like CZN Burak Gurme, a powerhouse brand which is a youthful representation of Turkey” — Lovetto Nazareth

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A subsidiary of Dives Holding, CZB Burak Gurme, a well-known Turkish restaurant chain partners with Prism Digital, a Dubai based full-service digital marketing agency. Prism will drive the digital marketing and PR communications strategy for the launch of CZN Burak Gurme, a new concept restaurant offering a contemporary take on Turkish flavors located in the heart of the city.

Prism Digital is a well known restaurant and hospitality marketing consultancy and has invested significantly in the latest AI driven digital marketing capabilities with data driven creative targeted social content. Prism Digital has been tasked with strengthening the brand positioning, drive brand visibility and increase recall value for CZN Burak Gurme with the help of pioneering approaches through social media marketing, influencer management, PR and strategic media management, bespoke influencer collaborations and tailored boosting strategy for the restaurant.

Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director, Prism Digital comments, “We are honored to earn the opportunity to work for a brand like CZN Burak Gurme, a powerhouse brand which is a youthful representation of Turkey. I personally take immense pride in this association and what the brand stands for. We look forward to elevating the benchmark for restaurant launches in the highly competitive F&B industry of the region by adding serious value to the launch campaign of CZN Burak Gurme through innovative strategies like Augmented Reality and WhatsApp for Business. Additionally, I believe unique touchpoints like QR code led table top experiences and AR experiential filters are highly engaging initiatives all set to make a splash in the market.”

Prism Digital created a huge viral wave on social media with a bespoke Augmented Reality (AR) filter on Instagram allowing guests to take selfies with a virtual smiling image of the culinary genius Chef Burak. Prism is also equipped to create animated explainer food videos for each dish on the menu, which are activated only by filming the dish and the menu with the guest’s mobile phone camera. These new futuristic mobile based features are not only curated to complement the chic and urban ambience but also to connect with the youth who are passionate about creating and sharing innovative forms of content. Apart from being more engaging physically, this feature will let diners showcase their experiences at the restaurant with their followers in a more animated and innovative manner on all their favorite social media apps like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

