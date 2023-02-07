Hubject partners with MVM Mobiliti to integrate Hungarian charging infrastructure into intercharge eRoaming network
MVM Mobiliti has signed an agreement with Hubject to create an interoperable EV charging network accessible to EV drivers from Central Europe and beyond.
MVM Mobiliti has signed an agreement with Hubject, the leading global operator of eRoaming services in the eMobility sector. Their common objective is to create an enmeshed and interoperable EV charging network that is accessible to EV drivers from Central Europe and beyond.
“We have joined intercharge with the aim of making our own charging network an even more integrated part of the European eMobility infrastructure. Our strategic partnership with Hubject contributes greatly to this goal, as it enables us to strengthen our eMSP partner network and to facilitate eMobility for EV users arriving in or transiting through Hungary,” says Szabolcs Balogh, Managing Director at MVM Mobiliti.
MVM Mobiliti operates Hungary's largest EV charging network. Established by one of Central Europe’s leading energy companies, the MVM Group in 2017, MVM Mobiliti has become the driving force in the deployment of a nationwide network of charging stations for electric vehicles. With nearly 1600 charging points, MVM Mobiliti provides public charging in key spaces for destination charging, such as department stores, shopping centres and fast-food parking areas. Close to a hundred of their charging points are DC fast-chargers in strategically vital places across Hungary, such as by the Trans-European Transport network (TEN-T), which they committed to by participating in the Connected Europe Facility (CEF2) programme.
"Public charging infrastructure needs to be in place everywhere, all over Europe, to ensure the timely adoption of eMobility. Thanks to the intercharge network, MVM's impressive network of charging points will now be even more accessible to international EV drivers. Together with MVM Mobiliti we are building the ideal, customer-friendly and seamless charging experience across Europe," said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject.
With more than 1,250 B2B partners across 55 countries and four continents, Hubject is as a powerful strategic partner to MVM Mobiliti. As the world’s largest EV charging network, intercharge connects CPO networks encompassing over 500,000 charging points. Having joined the intercharge network, MVM Mobiliti is now able to provide the best charging services on the same conditions to all EV drivers: the intercharge network’s built-in access, reservation, and direct-payment functionalities secure maximum convenience and seamlessness for EV drivers on their way through Central Europe.
As Hungary’s leading CPO, MVM fulfils the important role of ensuring access to public charging to EV drivers across Europe. Their strategic partnership with Hubject ensures the interoperability of their charging infrastructure with all intercharge eMSP partners and enables European EV drivers to charge seamlessly and without hassle across MVM Mobiliti’s network in Hungary.
