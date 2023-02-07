Strange Brew Festival Returns May 20, 2023

Brewer's Cabinet Beer Sampler

A portion of the proceeds benefit The Reno Rebuild Project and the Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who says Gummy Bears and Beer don't make a perfect pair? You can be the judge this year during the eighth annual Strange Brew Festival. Join us on May 20, 3 p.m.– 7 p.m. at the Brewer's Cabinet and sample 40+ unique beers from 20 local brewers in a celebration of the strangest, most uniquely crafted concoctions brewmasters can imagine. A portion of the proceeds from this May's Strange Brew Festival will benefit The Reno Rebuild Project and Nevada Craft Brewer's Association.

Date & Time: Saturday, May 20, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Location: The Brewer's Cabinet: 475 S Arlington Ave. Reno, NV 89501 (back parking lot)

Cost: $65 (Tickets available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-brewers-cabinet-strange-brew-festival-2023-tickets-461888168947)

The Brewer's Cabinet focuses on spreading awareness of the local brewing community; this event is a perfect example. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit The Reno Rebuild Project, based in Reno, Nevada, a small business community scholarship fund founded by local business owners.

Guests will probably need to expect the unexpected at this year's Strange Brew Festival. The events' one-of-a-kind offerings will be created from the minds of 40 of the area's most popular craft breweries, and many of the offerings are created exclusively for this festival. These brews will challenge your taste buds, your ideas of beers, and your sensibilities. Strange Brew offers live music from local DJs.

Strange Brew is a truly different kind of brew festival for the beer geek in all of us! Tickets are available online for $65.

For more information on the participating breweries or to purchase tickets, visit https://thebrewerscabinet.com/strange-brew or call (775) 348-7481 for more details.

About

Design on Edge is a boutique creative agency with nearly 15 years of experience operating in the Northern Nevada area. Developed in the wake of the recession to provide marketing and design support to struggling small businesses and nonprofits. Today the agency continues to focus on the areas growing trends providing award-winning insight and techniques to its clients. Based in Reno, Nevada, our growing creative studio and integrated digital marketing agency specializes in design, brand strategy, advertising, campaign development, marketing consulting, and website design.

