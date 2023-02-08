Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,676 in the last 365 days.

"Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam" Wins Best Cinematography at the Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival

Documentary Film: "Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam"

Best Cinematography"- Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival - "Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam"

A visual journey of remembrance in Amsterdam

the film is a visually gorgeous, poetic and uplifting meditation on art, encounter and remembrance”
— Michael Potter
TORONTO , CANADA , February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heartfelt and beautifully shot short form documentary "Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam" explores the laying of “Stolpersteine” memorial stones honoring Holocaust victims, installed in front of the homes along the central canals in Amsterdam. A central theme of this film is the power and importance of remembrance. In the Jewish tradition, as long as a person is remembered they continue to live.

The central canal area of Amsterdam is recognized as one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the world. Even in times of joy and celebration we are urged to momentarily acknowledge tragedy in both the past and the present. These stones serve to provide a small tear of sorrow next to the grand and historic architecture of the canals.

This film encourages us to recall the neighbors, friends, grandparents, mothers, fathers, children and babies who were the victims of hate and intolerance. According to the filmmaker Michael Potter, “the film is a visually gorgeous, poetic and uplifting meditation on art, encounter and remembrance.”

“Tracks," takes viewers on a journey to uncover the spirit and intention behind the Stolpersteine, small brass memorial stones that commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. The film, explores the impact of the Stolpersteine on communities and families, and how they serve as a powerful reminder.
The Stolpersteine, which literally means "stumbling stones," are small brass plaques that are embedded in the ground in front of the former homes of victims. To date, over 75,000 Stolpersteine have been installed in more than 1,000 cities across Europe, making it the largest decentralized memorial in the world.

"Tracks" features interviews with historians, survivors, and descendants of victims, and those that selflessly carry out the creation and placement of these stones. This powerful documentary is a must-see for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of remembrance and the impact on individuals and communities.

Best Cinematography Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival "Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam" https://www.wildsound.ca/videos/tracks-review.

The Documentary Feature & Short Festival was created for filmmakers. The goal is to showcase the best of documentary talent in film from around the world.
https://documentaryshortfilmfestival.com/2023/01/24/highlights-january-2023-toronto-documentary-festival/

"Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam" is also an Official Selection for the ARFF International Film Festival in Amsterdam.
https://vimeo.com/780839593

2023 Astronaut Memorial Ceremony in Titusville, FL - Keynote Address by Astronaut Nicole Stott
On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Astronaut Nicole Stott gave the keynote Address by to honor those Astronauts who have died in the exploration of the heavens. Nicole Stott discussed “Tracks” and the power Stolpersteine and remembrance. Check-out from:
https://vimeo.com/795950077

Stichting Stolpersteine, Stolpersteine are made since 1992 by the artist Gunter Demnig, are brass covered stones with which we commemorate the victims of Nazis during the Second World War. The Stolpersteine ​​are placed in the sidewalk in front of the last freely chosen homes of the victims.
https://stichting-stolpersteine.nl/

Media Officer
Stichting Stolpersteine
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

"Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam"

You just read:

"Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam" Wins Best Cinematography at the Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Movie Industry, Religion, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.