"Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam" Wins Best Cinematography at the Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival
A visual journey of remembrance in Amsterdam
the film is a visually gorgeous, poetic and uplifting meditation on art, encounter and remembrance”TORONTO , CANADA , February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heartfelt and beautifully shot short form documentary "Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam" explores the laying of “Stolpersteine” memorial stones honoring Holocaust victims, installed in front of the homes along the central canals in Amsterdam. A central theme of this film is the power and importance of remembrance. In the Jewish tradition, as long as a person is remembered they continue to live.
The central canal area of Amsterdam is recognized as one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the world. Even in times of joy and celebration we are urged to momentarily acknowledge tragedy in both the past and the present. These stones serve to provide a small tear of sorrow next to the grand and historic architecture of the canals.
This film encourages us to recall the neighbors, friends, grandparents, mothers, fathers, children and babies who were the victims of hate and intolerance. According to the filmmaker Michael Potter, “the film is a visually gorgeous, poetic and uplifting meditation on art, encounter and remembrance.”
“Tracks," takes viewers on a journey to uncover the spirit and intention behind the Stolpersteine, small brass memorial stones that commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. The film, explores the impact of the Stolpersteine on communities and families, and how they serve as a powerful reminder.
The Stolpersteine, which literally means "stumbling stones," are small brass plaques that are embedded in the ground in front of the former homes of victims. To date, over 75,000 Stolpersteine have been installed in more than 1,000 cities across Europe, making it the largest decentralized memorial in the world.
"Tracks" features interviews with historians, survivors, and descendants of victims, and those that selflessly carry out the creation and placement of these stones. This powerful documentary is a must-see for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of remembrance and the impact on individuals and communities.
"Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam" is also an Official Selection for the ARFF International Film Festival in Amsterdam.
2023 Astronaut Memorial Ceremony in Titusville, FL - Keynote Address by Astronaut Nicole Stott
On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Astronaut Nicole Stott gave the keynote Address by to honor those Astronauts who have died in the exploration of the heavens. Nicole Stott discussed “Tracks” and the power Stolpersteine and remembrance. Check-out from:
Stichting Stolpersteine, Stolpersteine are made since 1992 by the artist Gunter Demnig, are brass covered stones with which we commemorate the victims of Nazis during the Second World War. The Stolpersteine are placed in the sidewalk in front of the last freely chosen homes of the victims.
