Jessica C. Davis to Lead ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert Editorial Endeavors
Acclaimed editor experienced in IT and the managed services space takes the reinsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity and information risk management marketplace, has named Jessica C. Davis Editorial Director, ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert.
Acquired by CRA in 2021, ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert serve newsworthy content to valued technology audiences including managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security services providers (MSSPs). Davis, having spent a considerable portion of her career delivering content to these audiences, is revered for her subject matter expertise and editorial instincts in the space. In addition to leading ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert’s editorial teams, she will drive audience growth and engagement, development of the brands premier research, and planning of the annual MSSP Alert Live event.
“Jessica’s deep market knowledge and digital media expertise will ensure the MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E brands will continue to deliver the latest news, perspective, market analysis and learning opportunities to the channel community,” said CRA Senior Vice President of Content Strategy Jill Aitoro.
Davis brings more than 20 years of experience as a writer and editor, previously serving as a Senior Editor at InformationWeek, and as Editor-in-Chief at Penton’s MSPmentor and Ziff Davis Enterprise’s Channel Insider.
“I’m thrilled to be back working in the channel, especially at CyberRisk Alliance and market leading brands MSSP Alert and Channel E2E,” said Jessica C. Davis. “MSSPs are key players in the cybersecurity ecosystem. I’m looking forward to continuing the mission of providing the news, research, and information these businesses need to succeed.”
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, the Official Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret. Click here to learn more.
Jenn Jones
CyberRisk Alliance
+1 857-328-0173
email us here