Diamond – São Paulo Becomes Brazil’s Second Hartzell Propeller Recommended Service Facility
Joins Diamond Aviação’s Shop in Goiânia
“It is an honor to be part of this select group of Hartzell Propeller Recommended Service Facilities”SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller has appointed Diamond – São Paulo as the company’s second Recommended Service Facility (RSF) in Brazil. It joins Diamond Aviação’s shop in Goiânia, which was designated a Hartzell RSF 40 years ago.
— Licurgo and Geisa Sousa, owners of Diamond Aviação and Diamond - São Paulo
Diamond's two facilities are recognized as the only propeller shops in Brazil appointed by Hartzell Propeller to provide technical support, service, delivery, product sales and Hartzell warranty. Both shops are owned by Licurgo and Geisa Sousa.
“In 1983 Diamond Aviação in Goiânia, Brazil was named by Hartzell as a Recommend Service Facility. Forty years later our family has had a second propeller shop appointed by Hartzell, in São Paulo,” said owner Licurgo Sousa.
“It is an honor to be part of this select group of Recommended Service Facilities. The Diamond São Paulo facility will provide even better support to the southeast region of Brazil,” he added.
Partnership and Friendship
“We would like to thank Licurgo and Geisa Sousa for the partnership and friendship that we have had with them for so many years,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “They successfully represent the very best in Hartzell Propeller support and maintenance and have done so for decades. They truly have kept the Hartzell-equipped fleet in Brazil flying.”
The addition of Diamond – São Paulo as Hartzell Propeller’s 25th Recommended Service Facility exemplifies the company’s commitment to increase facilities around the world capable of meeting rigorous standards for customer service. In many cases, Hartzell Propeller requirements significantly exceed those of the governing airworthiness authorities.
Hartzell Propeller encourages customers to use a company designated Recommended Service Facility for propeller repairs and overhauls. As a member of the network, Diamond – São Paulo and its sister shop in Goiânia provides the highest-quality propeller overhaul and repair work available, reflecting Hartzell’s customer commitment to quality and performance.
Exacting RSF Network Standards
Diamond – São Paulo joins a network of Hartzell Propeller RSFs located throughout the Americas, Europe, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand. This group of affiliated facilities, with factory trained technicians and state-of-the-art equipment, ensures that owners and operators of Hartzell Propeller-equipped aircraft are only a short flight, or drive, away from the best Hartzell recommended propeller service in the industry.
To achieve Hartzell Propeller's RSF designation, Diamond – São Paulo met a number of stringent requirements, including on-site quality systems and process audits and use of factory trained and highly qualified propeller experts. In addition, the new Recommended Service Facility is required to maintain Hartzell-approved specialized propeller tools and equipment along with meeting the company’s special process approvals on an ongoing basis.
About Diamond
Diamond has the best propeller workshops in Brazil, offering services with maximum quality propellers and aeronautical engines. Its modern service infrastructure for the sale of products and services, offers the customer convenience and security. The company's success is based on equipment, personnel training, its ISO 9001 quality management system, facilities and exclusivity of propeller manufacturers. For more information go to http://www.diamondaviacao.com.br/.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company is Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. President JJ Frigge heads the company, which is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information go to https://hartzellprop.com.
About Hartzell Aviation
The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
