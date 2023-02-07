CompIntelligence Appoints Max Muller as West Coast Business Director
CompIntelligence announces the addition of Max Muller to their executive team.
We know that Max will be able to bolster our existing relationships with new thinking, while continuing to expand our footprint in the region."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Tom Cimino, CEO
As the West Coast Business Director, Max Muller will bring his proven capability to deliver successful Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions to our West Coast clients, while also leading the effort to drive new business in the region. CompIntelligence customers, prospects and partners will all benefit from this new leadership.
Tom Cimino, CEO of CompIntelligence: “We are excited to bring Max on board. We already have a great foundation of loyal customers on the West Coast, and we know that Max will be able to bolster our existing relationships with new thinking, while continuing to expand our footprint in the region.”
Max Muller, newly-appointed West Coast Business Director: “I am eager to take on this new role. CompIntelligence, led by Tom Cimino and Anthony Reddin, has an outstanding roster of expert financial professionals. They have a remarkable track record of applying their customer success methodology to improving their clients’ analytical abilities. As Director, I am eager to expand our services, including implementation, training, and managed services, to support the OneStream platform for customers across the Western United States.”
About Max Muller:
Max has been instrumental in establishing CompIntelligence and OneStream as a leading presence in the region, helping companies to modernize their financial operations and stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry. With his deep understanding of the financial technology landscape, and his passion for helping businesses succeed, Max has quickly become a trusted advisor to many companies on the West Coast. He understands the challenges of legacy systems, and is committed to working with companies to find the best solutions for their unique needs, and to realize the full potential of their financial operations.
Max has a proven track record of success in the financial technology industry, and brings a wealth of experience to his role at CompIntelligence, having previously held leadership positions at several top financial technology companies. With Max at the helm, CompIntelligence and OneStream are poised for continued growth and success on the West Coast.
About CompIntelligence:
CompIntelligence is a financial solutions consultancy founded by a team of former financial performance and compensation software executives. CompIntelligence was born out of a need in the marketplace for tailored solutions to improve performance management and equity compensation programs. Since its inception in 2002, CompIntelligence has been driven by the mission of putting relationships first – from our team members to partners and clients. We value a family-first workplace where collaboration, communication, and mentorship are at its heart, resulting in a reputation for project success and service excellence.
Learn more at www.compintelligence.com.
