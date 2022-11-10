CompIntelligence Expands Its Business With New Canadian Business Operation
CompIntelligence announced today the addition of Michael Dennis to its executive team.
With this expansion, we will be able to offer Canadian customers a full range of services including implementation, training and managed services to support the OneStream footprint."NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompIntelligence announced today the addition of Michael Dennis to its executive team.
— Michael Dennis, Managing Director Canada
As the Managing Director of Canadian Business Operations, Michael brings his proven capability to deliver successful Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions to Canadian companies. With this expansion, Canadian customers, prospects, and partners will have greater access to CompIntelligence’s tailored business model.
Tom Cimino, CEO of CompIntelligence states: “We are excited to expand our business within Canada. The current team, primarily run through US Operations, has implemented CPM solutions in Canada for years. With Michael at the helm, Canadian companies will benefit from his years of experience providing exceptional customer service and successful implementations, as well as attracting superior talent from within Canada. A country-specific practice gives Michael and CompIntelligence the ability to apply their Canadian business expertise in order to exceed customer expectations.”
Michael Dennis says: “I am thrilled to be joining the executive team at CompIntelligence. Tom Cimino and Anthony Reddin have built an amazing organization focused on helping companies improve their analytical capabilities, utilizing their proven methodology for customer success alongside a team of dedicated professionals. With this expansion, we will be able to offer Canadian customers a full range of services including implementation, training and managed services to support the OneStream footprint.”
About Michael Dennis:
Michael has been a fixture in the CPM arena in Canada for over two decades, helping to grow the CPM market and bring solutions to many of the country’s leading organizations. Michael is passionate about delivering value to customers by maximizing their investment in technology. At his core, he believes that effective solutions are driven by people, and therefore he strives to create teams that constantly focus on customer success.
As the Managing Director of Canadian Business Operations, Michael is responsible for Sales and Consulting in Canada and will work alongside OneStream to increase its share in the Canadian market.
Michael started his career in corporate accounting before moving to Hyperion, where he held several roles in Consulting and Sales. Michael was one of the co-founders of ToMont Solutions, which grew to become the largest Oracle EPM Consulting firm in Canada prior to being sold to KPMG. Michael then spent four years as a Partner at KPMG where he continued to drive transformation through technology in the Canadian market.
About CompIntelligence:
CompIntelligence is a financial solutions consultancy founded by a team of former financial performance and compensation software executives. CompIntelligence was born out of a need in the marketplace for tailored solutions to improve performance management and equity compensation programs. Since its beginnings in 2002, CompIntelligence has been driven by the mission of putting relationships first – from our team members to partners and clients. We value a family-first workplace where collaboration, communication, and mentorship are at the heart. This culture reverberates through to each project we work on, resulting in a reputation for project success and service excellence.
Learn More at www.compintelligence.com
Chelsea Nicholls
CompIntelligence
203 941 -0737
cnicholls@Compintelligence.com