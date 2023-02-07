Tide Rock Sells Intensity to Secretariat
Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm based in San Diego, sold Intensity LLC, a premier specialty consulting firm providing economic analysis, to Secretariat.
Tide Rock acquired Intensity in August 2019 and its Growth Team worked closely with the company to implement its playbook to accelerate the growth of the business and significantly expand the expert base.

Houlihan Lokey served as a financial advisor to Tide Rock.
Tide Rock acquired Intensity in August 2019 and its Growth Team worked closely with the company to implement its playbook to accelerate the growth of the business and significantly expand the expert base.
"We've seen tremendous success with Intensity over the past three and a half years," said Ryan Peddycord, Chief Executive Officer of Tide Rock. "The people at Intensity are highly talented and are experts, figuratively and literally, in their field. It has been a pleasure working with them and we expect them to see nothing but continued success with Secretariat for years to come."
Houlihan Lokey served as a financial advisor to Tide Rock.
About Tide Rock
Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale, while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the micro lower market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high yield returns, without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles.
About Intensity
Intensity, headquartered in San Diego, is recognized for generating powerful research, analysis, and expertise to solve the most complex legal challenges in the marketplace and courtroom, especially in the areas of economics, finance, and statistics. The company comprises 40 billable employees, 17 of whom have PhDs, and serves a diverse client base of law firms and corporations. 5 of Intensity’s testifying experts have been recognized consistently by the IAM Patent 1000 as “experts [who] combine rigorous research and analytical skills with deep substantive knowledge of economics and courtroom finesse and are in hot demand.”
