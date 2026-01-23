Tide Rock Expands EMS Platform with Acquisition of Analog Technologies, Deepening Aerospace & Defense Capabilities

Analog Technologies adds specialized A&D-certified capabilities to Tide Rock’s EMS platform.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Rock , an unlevered buyout firm with a portfolio of economically resilient B2B businesses, announced the acquisition of Analog Technologies . The acquisition expands Tide Rock’s electronics manufacturing services (EMS) platform with additional PCBA design and engineering, conformal coating, box build, testing and specialized high-performance interconnects. With the addition of Analog, the platform is now well-positioned to serve complex, regulated markets—including aerospace and defense, advanced industrials and critical infrastructure. It also establishes a second A&D-certified manufacturing facility, enhancing operational scale alongside portfolio company Pro-Active Engineering Analog Technologies delivers high-mix, low-volume electronic manufacturing services for mission-critical applications. Founded in 1993, Analog operates a 42,000 sq. ft. facility in Burnsville, Minnesota, and maintains AS9100, ISO 9001, NADCAP and ITAR certifications. The company’s specialized interconnect capabilities, including wire bonding, flip chip and silver sintering, expand the EMS group’s technical depth and production flexibility.“Analog Technologies stood out as an exceptional acquisition opportunity because of its advanced and highly differentiated PCBA capabilities, deep engineering expertise and long-standing customer relationships,” said Jason Ghoshhajra, President of Tide Rock - East.“The company holds the certifications required to meet stringent regulatory and quality demands, allowing them to manufacture reliable assemblies for customers in performance-critical environments. Analog’s capabilities enhance what we’re building at Pro-Active Engineering and further position our EMS business to deliver specialized and scalable solutions.”Pro-Active Engineering, based in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, will operate in close collaboration with Analog Technologies. Both organizations deliver engineering-led EMS solutions and share a commitment to speed, precision and service.“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Analog Technologies to the Pro-Active Engineering family,” said Robert Graumann, CEO of Pro-Active Engineering.“Their complementary capabilities will bring even more value to our combined customer base. Equally important, both companies are built on a foundation of integrity, innovation and service resulting in true partnerships with our customers. We are already finding collaboration opportunities between the teams in Wisconsin and Minnesota, allowing us to expand capacity and provide exceptional service with highly efficient operations.”Tide Rock welcomes Analog Technologies to its portfolio as a strong operational and strategic fit, enhancing the EMS platform’s engineering expertise, responsiveness to customer needs and its position as a leading provider of comprehensive, high-value solutions.About Analog TechnologiesAnalog Technologies provides high-reliability electronic manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. The company operates in Burnsville, Minnesota, and specializes in complex, low-volume PCBA and system integration.About Pro-Active EngineeringPro-Active Engineering delivers scalable, high-reliability PCB design, prototyping and assembly services to customers in defense, energy, industrial and medical markets. Headquartered in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Pro-Active integrates engineering and manufacturing expertise for PCBA customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.