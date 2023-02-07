HEDNA Appoints New President
Global organization dedicated to hospitality distribution elects Christopher Murdock from Accor Hotels as President.
At its annual North American Global Distribution Conference, HEDNA announced the appointment of Chris Murdock from Accor Hotels as President. Murdock will serve a three-year term leading a thirteen-member all-volunteer Board of Directors comprised of hoteliers and technology experts.
— Chris Murdock
“I’ve been involved with HEDNA for the past 12 years and have served the association in various capacities. I look forward to steering our organization forward and providing unparalleled value to our members through education, networking events and, maybe most importantly, ushering in the next generation of leaders in our field.” said Murdock.
Chris kicked off his career at Fairmont Raffles Hotels International which was acquired by Accor Hotels, placing him in various distribution leadership roles overseeing a number of brands and hotels for the past 13 years. “The customer appetite for more and more automation throughout their hotel stay is pushing our industry to innovate at break speed and it is truly an exciting time to be working with our worldwide HEDNA membership on solutions.” continued Murdock.
About HEDNA:
HEDNA is a global community of hospitality professionals, technology providers, educators, and consultants passionate about elevating the role of distribution. Through influence, collaboration and networking, we elevate careers, harness new opportunities, and drive the business of hospitality forward. Through our global conferences, local networking events and industry working groups, we help our stakeholders appreciate the nuances of today’s technologies, gauge the impact of today’s trends, and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.
