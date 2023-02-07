Claire England Joins LOHAS as a Partner
LOHAS Continues to Grow Team of Professionals Operating at the Intersection of Impact Investing and Philanthropy
LOHAS is proud to announce its newest impact investing Partner, Claire England. With experience in traditional charitable nonprofits and venture capital investing, Claire brings to the LOHAS team a distinct understanding of how to build impact effectively by investing charitable resources. She is a strategic advisor with a passion for working one-on-one with all types of stakeholders including individual investors, family offices, foundations, and fund managers.
— Rick Davis, Managing Partner
A seasoned startup investor, Claire has 20 years of operations, strategy, and governance experience. As a Kauffman Fellow — a leading innovation investing post-graduate program — she’s part of a global network of 800+ values-based venture capitalists. She is a Partner in Portfolia’s Food & AgTech Fund, where she leads seed to pre-IPO deals, and Portfolia’s fully invested FemTech Fund, the nation’s first VC fund to invest solely in women’s health and wellness. She also serves on St. Edward’s University’s Business School Board of Advisors.
“We are thrilled to have someone of Claire’s caliber join the LOHAS team for not only the experience and deep expertise that she will offer firm clients but also the insight and thought leadership that she will provide as we continue to grow our tax-advantaged impact investing solutions business,” said Rick Davis, LOHAS Managing Partner.
Claire spent the first decade of her career directing marketing and fundraising for social impact nonprofit organizations. For the past decade, she worked in Austin’s startup ecosystem, including evolving a group of individual and family office investors into a nationally recognized early stage investing community. Under her leadership, Central Texas Angel Network deployed $75 million in five years. She also directed a large-scale startup and investor conference pivotal to evolving Austin’s entrepreneur ecosystem into what it is today.
“I’m elated to join LOHAS, especially given my passion for helping create positive and meaningful change through entrepreneurship. For the first time in my career, I’m able to aggregate and directly apply my decade in charitable nonprofit entities with my broad experience in startup investing. Joining LOHAS is a natural extension of my venture capital work, which I’ll continue as well,” said Claire England.
At LOHAS, Claire will help deliver innovative solutions to support impact investing and impact fundraising with donated capital. Recognizing that investing in impact ventures is well-suited to delivering real, sustainable results, she’ll work with clients on a suite of strategies and structures, including:
Donor-advised funds (DAFs) that provide maximum flexibility to invest donated capital in for-profit impact ventures
Impact investing support and best-in-class access to a full range of purposeful investing opportunities
Fiscal-sponsor programs (FSPs) to help for-profit impact funds, companies, projects, and productions raise donated capital that can then be invested in the impact venture
About LOHAS
With partners based across the U.S., LOHAS is on a mission to unlock billions of dollars in philanthropic capital and support its deployment into for-profit impact ventures that deliver sustainable solutions to our social and environmental challenges. LOHAS combats the lack of transparency in the traditional nonprofit world by creating and promoting 100% mission-aligned public charities that invest only in ventures supporting their cause. LOHAS is not your parent’s charity; persistent problems require innovative solutions. Our clients achieve greater outcomes with their donated capital through sustainable impact investment models. For more information, contact info@LOHAS.org and explore LOHAS.org today to learn how.
