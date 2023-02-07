Tecan collaborates with Singular Genomics to take automated NGS library preparation into the future
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tecan has partnered with Singular Genomics to use the turnkey MagicPrep™ NGS system* to create sequencing-ready libraries for the G4™ Sequencing Platform. The agreement will bring together Tecan’s expertise in laboratory automation, genomics and bioinformatics with Singular Genomics’ fast, flexible and highly accurate sequencing technology to simplify life in the lab.
MagicPrep NGS draws on Tecan’s many years of experience in robust liquid handling and NGS, employing its proprietary chemistries and reagents to deliver walkway preparation of NGS libraries. In collaboration with Singular Genomics, these same benefits are now available to G4 sequencing users, allowing for conversion of MagicPrep NGS libraries into G4-ready samples using Singular Genomics adapters. The results are comparable to those obtained by traditional methods,1 reaffirming the compatibility of MagicPrep NGS and the G4 Sequencing Platform.
Klaus Lun, Executive Vice President and Head of the Life Sciences Division at Tecan, said: “We are delighted to be working with Singular Genomics. This partnership will allow even more laboratories to take advantage of hands-free library preparation with the MagicPrep NGS system, benefiting customers of both companies.”
Jorge Velarde, SVP Corporate Development & Strategy at Singular Genomics, added: “This collaboration will provide a streamlined and efficient workflow to our customers by combining the unmatched speed and scalability of the G4 Sequencing Platform with the simplicity and ease-of-use of MagicPrep NGS automation.”
To learn more about Tecan’s MagicPrep NGS system, visit www.tecan.com/magic
1.Sabrina Shore, Martin Fabani, Chrystal Day, Dat Mai, Thomas Sandell, Justin Lin, Ashesh Saraiya. MagicPrep™ NGS Automated Library Preparation for Sequencing on the Singular Genomics G4™ Platform. Presented at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) annual meeting, February 6-9, 2023.
* For Research Use Only. Not for diagnostic procedures.
About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people’s lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2021, Tecan generated sales of CHF 947 million (USD 1,041 million; EUR 877 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that develops next-generation sequencing and multiomics technologies. The commercially available G4 Sequencing Platform is a powerful, highly versatile benchtop genomic sequencer designed to produce fast and accurate results. In development, the PX system leverages Singular’s proprietary sequencing technology, applying it as an in-situ readout to look at RNA and proteins in single cells and tissue. With these products, Singular Genomics’ mission is to empower researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. Visit www.singulargenomics.com for more information.
Tecan
Tecan
