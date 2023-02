LEGO® Fan Convention bringing its INSPIRE TOUR to Little Rock, AR

Lego® Artist Jonathan Lopes Lego® Artist Paul Hetherington Lego® Artist Rocco Buttliere

Famed LEGO® Artists

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- For two days only, February 25-26, BrickUniverse LEGOFan Event will be in town.Acclaimed LEGOArtists from around the country will be flying in for the two day event in Little Rock. These Artists have spent the last year building LEGOmasterpieces and are looking forward to meeting fans and showing off their work built entirely of LEGObricks. Not only will there be an opportunity to meet these artists, but you can even take photos. This is the largest collection of LEGO creations built by LegoArtists under one roof.Some fan-favorites include LEGOartists Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, Rocco Buttliere of Chicago, Lia Chan of Dallas, Paul Hetherington of Vancouver, and Ethen Teeters of Orlando. Organizer said, “We are so excited to be bringing our "Inspire Tour" to Little Rock and hope each attendee will feel inspired by the works of art they will see."Along with seeing both intricate and life-size LEGOcreations, there will be LEGObuilding zones where LEGOfans can let their creativity run wild and build their very own LEGOcreation to put on display at the event. Additionally there will be vendors selling the latest LEGOsets, retired sets, custom parts, LEGOjewelry, rare mini-figures and more.Get your tickets online while they last go to WWW.brickuniverseUSA.com