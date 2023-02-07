LEGO® Fan Convention bringing its INSPIRE TOUR to Little Rock, AR
Famed LEGO® ArtistsLITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For two days only, February 25-26, BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Event will be in town.
Acclaimed LEGO® Artists from around the country will be flying in for the two day event in Little Rock. These Artists have spent the last year building LEGO® masterpieces and are looking forward to meeting fans and showing off their work built entirely of LEGO® bricks. Not only will there be an opportunity to meet these artists, but you can even take photos. This is the largest collection of LEGO creations built by Lego® Artists under one roof.
Some fan-favorites include LEGO® artists Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, Rocco Buttliere of Chicago, Lia Chan of Dallas, Paul Hetherington of Vancouver, and Ethen Teeters of Orlando. Organizer said, “We are so excited to be bringing our "Inspire Tour" to Little Rock and hope each attendee will feel inspired by the works of art they will see."
Along with seeing both intricate and life-size LEGO® creations, there will be LEGO® building zones where LEGO® fans can let their creativity run wild and build their very own LEGO® creation to put on display at the event. Additionally there will be vendors selling the latest LEGO® sets, retired sets, custom parts, LEGO® jewelry, rare mini-figures and more.
