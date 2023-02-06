Bobcat checks will be offered before big game public meeting Feb. 9 in Grangeville

A bobcat check-in will be held Thurs, Feb. 9 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Grangeville Senior Center, 108 Grangeville Truck Rte. prior to the big game meeting. Each trapper will be charged a $1.75 administration fee and $3 per pelt.

Anyone interested in learning more about upcoming big game season proposals are welcome to attend one of the public meetings that will start at 5 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m. Wildlife and habitat staff will provide presentations followed by a brief question and answer session.

See the full Clearwater Region big game public meeting schedule below.

Clearwater Region Public Meeting

Dates/Times & Locations

Feb. 9 — Grangeville, Grangeville Senior Center, 108 Gville Truck Rte, 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 17 — Lewiston, IDFG Regional Office, 3316 16th St., 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 21 — Moscow, Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., 5-7 p.m.

Feb. 22 — Orofino, Clearwater Hatchery, 118 Hatchery Roe Dr., 5-7 p.m.

Beginning Feb. 8, Idaho Fish and Game will begin gathering public input on big game season proposals for deer, elk, pronghorn, black bear wolf and mountain lion.

Hunters can also easily check out the proposals on the big game season setting webpage starting Feb. 8. The comment period will run through Feb. 22 at idfg.idaho.gov/comment.

Big game seasons will be finalized by the Fish and Game Commission during its March 16 meeting in Boise. The application period for big game controlled hunts runs May 1 through June 5.

Contact the regional office (208) 799-5010 for more information.