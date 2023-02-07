Vince Amalfi Joins Mirriad as VP Sales & Brand Partnerships
Veteran TV, Digital, and Media Sales Leader to Drive In-Content Advertising Growth
Mirriad Advertising PLC (GBX:MIRI)NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company and 2022 AdExchanger Winner for Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology Award, today announced that Vince Amalfi has joined the company as VP Sales & Brand Partnerships. Amalfi brings decades of deep sales experience across television, music, cinema, and digital media, structuring meaningful partnerships with many of the world’s largest brands. Amalfi, who is based in Los Angeles, will drive new business and client growth for Mirriad’s innovative in-content advertising offering across media channels.
“Every once in a while, a solution comes along that revolutionizes the way advertisers and media companies can reach audiences. Mirriad’s leading in-content technology is one of those solutions – opening an entirely new advertising channel that enables brands to reach audiences in powerful new ways, ways that audiences respond incredibly well do,” said Vince Amalfi, VP Brands & Partnerships at Mirriad. “I’m thrilled to join Mirriad as demand for in-content solutions explodes across all media channels including linear, CTV, streaming, music and digital media.”
As VP Sales & Brand Partnership, Amalfi will drive new business and client growth, with particular focus on the West Coast and Midwest. Amalfi will draw on his significant experience in media sales. Most recently, he was Vice President, National Sales at Intersection Co., an innovative Out-Of-Home smart cities advertising technology company. Previously, Amalfi served as VP National Advertising Sales, West Coast at Screenvision Media, a premier cinema, video, and media organization. He has also held sales leadership roles at Music Choice, a multi-platform video and music network, Dennis Publishing, Comcast, and Time Inc.
“Vince is a visionary sales leader, with a proven track record of driving revenue growth for some of the most innovative media companies in key channels across video, music, OOH, and digital media. His depth of experience bringing game-changing solutions to market is a valuable addition to the Mirriad team, and to our clients and partners. I am excited to welcome Vince to the team as we continue to scale,” said Mark Melvin, EVP of Sales & Brand Partnerships at Mirriad.
About Mirriad
Mirriad’s award-winning solution creates new advertising inventory for brands. Our patented, AI and computer vision powered platform dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad’s market-first solution creates a new revenue model for content owners distributing across traditional ad supported and subscription services, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. Mirriad currently operates in the US and Europe.
Emily Riley
WIT Strategy
+1 914-330-1128
email us here