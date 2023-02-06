Submit Release
Closure of Stewart Ave. in East Las Vegas Next Week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces an upcoming, multi-day closure of Stewart Ave. in east Las Vegas.

 Monday, February 13 at 8:00 p.m. to Friday, February 17 at 5:00 a.m.

Stewart Ave. will close between Pecos Rd. and Sandhill Rd., starting Monday, February 13 at  8:00 p.m. Stewart Ave is scheduled to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17. Local access will be maintained for residents and deliveries. The closure is necessary to set steel girders on the I-515/U.S. 95 bridge over Stewart Ave. to accommodate the widening of the freeway.

The I-515/Charleston Project aims to reduce crashes and reduce travel time around the Charleston Curve.  Another goal is to improve mobility on Charleston Blvd at I-515.  The project will widen I-515 by adding an auxiliary lane in each direction between Charleston and Eastern.  It will also add additional turn lanes at the Charleston interchange and improve sidewalks and lighting for pedestrian safety.  Construction is anticipated to last into the Spring of 2024.  Drivers can get updates on the project and information about traffic restrictions at i515charleston.com.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Closure of Stewart Ave. in East Las Vegas Next Week

