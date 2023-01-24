SR 160 and SR 159 Corridor Study Recommendations Available for Public Review Through Feb. 24

CLARK, NYE COUNTIES, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is gathering public feedback to finalize the State Routes 160 and 159 (SR 160 and SR 159) Corridor Study. The plan outlines future enhancements to the corridor and surrounding areas.

In 2022, NDOT hosted two sets of public information meetings to discuss the long-term needs and a vision for SR 160 and SR 159 in Southern Nevada. Based on comments provided during public meetings, NDOT has developed recommendations and concepts for future enhancements, some of which include:

Roundabouts at several busy intersections.

A designated five foot-bike lane with a three-foot buffer from the travel lanes in each direction is proposed for SR 159.

Recommended widening of SR 160 in multiple locations

Median safety enhancements.

Continued evaluation of mitigation for strategies for wildlife preservation.

The plan can be reviewed on the project-specific website at www.ndotsr160.com from January 23 through February 24. Community members can now provide their feedback on the plan before it is finalized this spring by emailing info@ndotsr160.com or by using the comment submission form on the website. The corridor study was conducted to provide state and local agencies with a high-leve