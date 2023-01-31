Overnight Closure of Tropicana Ave. at I-15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Tropicana Ave. over I-15 for five hours overnight to make repairs to the temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). The closure will begin at 11:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30 and conclude by 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 31. The ramp from northbound I-15 to Tropicana Ave will also be closed during that time. Drivers are advised to use Flamingo Rd, Harmon Ave, Hacienda Ave, or Russell Rd as detours.

Tropicana Ave reopened Monday morning following an eight-day closure in a temporary DDI configuration. The DDI is meant to reduce congestion and improve safety and efficiency during construction. The overnight repairs are aimed at improving safety for drivers navigating the DDI.