Troop G Weekly Report - 01/30/2023 - 02/05/2023

On 01/29/2023, Tr. Wilcox stopped Walter McCoy (28) of Manassas, VA on the ME turnpike southbound in Kennebunk. Tr. Wilcox observed signs of impairment and conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. McCoy was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol. McCoy also received a citation for possessing an open container of alcohol in his vehicle, which was later towed.

On 02/01/2023, Tr. Ellis stopped Devin Fry (30) of Westbrook for operating with suspended registration on the ME turnpike northbound in Saco. His licensed was also found to be suspended. He was charged with Operating after Suspension. His vehicle was towed.

On 02/02/2023, Cpl. Peckham stopped A Villalobos-Castro (47) of New York for erratic operation of a tractor trailer on the ME turnpike southbound in Auburn. Tr. Ellis responded to the stop and conducted a commercial inspection. Villalobos-Castro was found to have numerous violations, including falsifying his logbook. He was summonsed and placed out of service. Tr. Verhille assisted.

On 02/02/2023, Tr. Wilcox stopped Joemil Baez Diaz (23) of Haverhill, MA on the ME turnpike southbound in Wells for criminal speed (103/70). Baez Diaz was found to be operating with a suspended permit. Baez Diaz was summonsed for Operating Without a License.

On 02/03/2023, Cpl. Cote investigated a property damage rollover crash on the ME Turnpike southbound in Saco.  The operator involved was found to have a revoked license.  Christopher Babb (31) was charged with Operating after Habitual Offender Revocation.

On 02/03/2023, Cpl. Cropper, with assistance from Sgt. Wilkinson and Troopers Reaser and MacKinnon, investigated a two-vehicle crash southbound on the Saco River Bridge. Nathan Kennedy (21) of Halifax, MA was ejected from his pickup truck. Kennedy sustained life-threatening injuries to both his head and torso and succumbed to his injuries after surgery at Maine Medical Center.

On 02/04/2023, Sgt. Pappas, Cpl. Physic, Tr. Welch, and Tr. Foley responded to a rollover crash at mile marker 34 northbound on I-95. The operator of the vehicle, Molly McAuliffe (31), showed objective signs of intoxication. McAuliffe was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Tr. Foley charged McAuliffe with Operating Under the Influence.

