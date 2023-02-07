Base64 AI Joins Council for Inclusive Capitalism
AI Startup Commits to Establish New AI Career Paths for All
I am thrilled to welcome Ozan Bilgen to the Council for Inclusive Capitalism and look forward to working with them as they take the necessary actions to ensure a better future for us all”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Base64.ai Document Process Automation Artificial Intelligence (AI) announced today that Ozan Bilgen, its founder and chief executive officer, has joined the Council for Inclusive Capitalism. The Council for Inclusive Capitalism is a global nonprofit organization that joins moral and market imperatives to build a more inclusive, sustainable, and trusted economic system that addresses the needs of people and the planet.
— Meredith Sumpter, CEO of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism
“I am thrilled to welcome Ozan Bilgen to the Council for Inclusive Capitalism and look forward to working with them as they take the necessary actions to ensure a better future for us all,” said Meredith Sumpter, CEO of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism. “Whether you run a small business, a mid-sized company, or a global corporation, we all have a role to play in building more inclusive economies and societies.”
The Council for Inclusive Capitalism is rooted in action. Upon joining, members commit their organizations to specific, measurable actions to operate in ways that advance more inclusive capitalism. Each commitment is mapped by industry, region, and business size and is mapped to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and World Economic Forum Sustainable Value Creation Pillar.
In order to create more economic opportunities for low-income, low-education, and underprivileged members of society, Base64.ai commits to offering Remote Document Reviewer (RDR) job positions, a revolutionary AI career option. The RDR role involves verifying AI outcomes, which allows organizations to delegate document processes to Base64.ai while enhancing the AI’s capabilities. Four full-time RDRs have been working with the AI startup’s clients since December 2022. Base64.ai welcomes candidates globally, including those with limited academic backgrounds and basic computer proficiency.
All Council for Inclusive Capitalism stewards share their actions and experiences for others to learn from and put forth their own actions. The result is a community of ideas that advances the most impactful private sector practices at scale. Explore the actions members have committed to here.
Membership is open to all companies and organizations who are willing to make measurable, public commitments toward more inclusive and sustainable business practices. You can see the full list of members here.
About Base64.ai:
Base64.ai is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform that automates document processes. It understands all document types worldwide, including IDs, passports, invoices, checks, and forms for banking, insurance, logistics, travel, gig economy, and RPA companies. In seconds, the Base64.ai platform identifies document types, extracts information using OCR and machine learning, verifies the results, and integrates the data into customers’ systems. To discover more, visit www.base64.ai.
About the Council for Inclusive Capitalism:
The Council for Inclusive Capitalism is a global nonprofit organization established to harness the potential of the private sector to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and trusted form of capitalism. The Council for Inclusive Capitalism is led by a core group of global CEOs, public sector and philanthropic leaders, and faith advisors to advance the mission. Further information can be found at www.inclusivecapitalism.com.
