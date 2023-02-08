Anawalt Lumber Celebrates a Century of Service to Los Angeles
Thank you for allowing us to be in business for so many years. We're committed to giving back in honor of our centennial celebration.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anawalt Lumber, one of the oldest family-owned businesses in Los Angeles, celebrates its 100th Anniversary in 2023.
The company will host special events and sponsor anniversary specials and giveaways throughout the year.
Events will include workshops for gardening, DIY house-building instruction, and partner campaigns with local builders and nonprofits serving the Los Angeles community.
GROWING WITH LOS ANGELES
Harmond Fred Anawalt Jr. opened the first Anawalt location with little fanfare in 1923 at the corner of Pico and Sepulveda Boulevards amid lima bean fields. It was primarily a lumber yard with a small inventory of tools.
Pico and Sepulveda Boulevards were unpaved. Los Angeles had fewer than 600,000 residents.
Anawalt was established in the same year as Disney, before the invention of talking pictures, and even before the radio became a common fixture in American households. Less than 10% of American homes had electricity and indoor plumbing.
Anawalt's flagship store still stands at the corner of Pico and Sepulveda but has grown to include one of the largest lumber yards in Los Angeles, plus a garden center, a paint center, a complete hardware store, a tool rental desk, and more.
Anwalt retail locations have expanded from one to five, all serving Los Angeles-area cities. Each store offers a different inventory based on the needs and characteristics of the community it serves.
STORE LOCATIONS
West LA (Pico Blvd)
Pacific Palisades (Sunset Blvd)
West Hollywood (Robertson Blvd)
Hollywood (Highland Ave)
Malibu (Cross Creek Rd)
ANAWALT TODAY
The company remains family-owned and operated, with the fifth generation of Anawalt family members now taking a leadership role in the business. The company focuses on customer service and personal attention unavailable at most box stores.
Anawalt is proud to be part of Southern California's history. It invites all customers to join in the 100th Anniversary celebration as it continues to serve Los Angeles for many years.
