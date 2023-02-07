Continuum AR and Sequoia Applied Technologies Join Forces to Create Cutting-Edge Augmented Reality Solutions
Continuum AR and Sequoia Applied Technologies announce a strategic software development partnership to create cutting-edge augmented reality solutions.SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Continuum AR and Sequoia Applied Technologies are pleased to announce a long term strategic software development partnership to create cutting-edge augmented reality solutions. Combining Continuum AR's expertise in Augmented Reality and Sequoia's experience in software development, this partnership will create cutting-edge solutions to help technicians in Manufacturing, Service, Mining, and Inspection industries.
Continuum AR is dedicated to bridging the knowledge gap between experienced and novice technicians and engineers through the use of augmented reality (AR) in service and inspection operations. In partnership with Sequoia, they are creating device-independent solutions that are currently compatible with Realwear AR Glasses, Six-15 AR Glasses, and more.
Sunu Thomas, VP- Engineering of Continuum AR said: “We have been extremely impressed by the innovation and commitment of the SequoiaAT team, and we are confident this partnership will help create innovative solutions tailored to the needs of businesses.”
K.R Gopinath, COO of Sequoia Applied Technologies added: “Our customers have been asking for a solution that would enable them to rapidly deploy and configure IOT solutions with existing personnel to reduce cost of deployment and troubleshooting. This partnership allows us to meet the request by integrating AR solutions into the IOT solutions we are developing for our customer.”
The companies will focus on developing solutions that are easy to use and integrate with existing systems and are secure and compliant with industry standards. This marks a huge step forward for both companies in their mission to provide reliable augmented reality solutions that help businesses reach their goals.
About Continuum AR LLC
Continuum AR is a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) solutions, leveraging years of experience in the industry to better meet the needs of various sectors. We specialize in providing solutions to companies with field service operations, helping to reduce the learning gap, while also providing remote diagnosis and repair, minimizing travel costs and dependence on skilled technicians. Our team of engineers, programmers, designers, and marketers have worked tirelessly to make Continuum AR the technology standard, offering big picture insights and solutions to companies of all sizes. We remain committed to continuing our hard work and setting the standard in augmented reality.
About Sequoia Applied Technologies
Sequoia Applied Technologies has the genes of a software services company but the DNA of a product company. Hence, we know that the products we build must not just work, but work perfectly – responsively, reliably, rapidly, and with integration We use data analytics, user experiences, and cutting-edge software development to create digital experiences that are both thrilling and reliable. Our engineers are dedicated to building custom products and solutions that meet our customers' needs and are designed to last for generations, just like the giant Sequoia trees. We take pride in building strong relationships with our customers, and our commitment to excellence ensures that all of our products are of the highest quality.
