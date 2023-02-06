Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Wysocki To 162nd District Court

TEXAS, February 6 - February 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ashley Wysocki to the 162nd Judicial District Court in Dallas County for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until her successor is duly elected and qualified.

Ashley Wysocki of Dallas is an attorney and mediator for litigation matters with an emphasis on family law, commercial law, and civil litigation. She previously served as judge of the 44th Judicial District Court and the 254th Judicial District Court both in Dallas County. She is a member of the American Bar Association, Dallas Bar Association, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, and the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section. She is a former member of the Lubbock County Young Lawyers and West Texas Bankruptcy Association. Additionally, she is a former member of the American Red Cross South Plains Regional Chapter Board of Directors. Wysocki received a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

