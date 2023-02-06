Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Cash To Governor’s Commission For Women

TEXAS, February 6 - February 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ashley Cash to the Governor's Commission for Women for a term set to expire on December 31, 2023. Governor Abbott has charged the Commission with developing a strategy and implementation plan to help make Texas the number one state for women-owned businesses and to address human trafficking. Housed within the Office of the Governor, the Governor’s Commission for Women specializes in outreach, education, research, and referral services.

Ashley Cash of Lubbock is president and manager of CCC Capital Solutions, Inc., a real estate and investment company. She is also a manager of CX5 Partners, LLC; CX5 Holdings, LLC; and CCC Oil & Gas, LLC. Ashley and her husband co-manage family ranches and other investments through their Cash Family Office. She serves on the Board of Quest Trust Company headquartered in Houston and on the Advisory Board at the Gordon W. Davis College of Agriculture Sciences and Natural Resources at Texas Tech University. She is vice president and director for the Cash Family Foundation. For the past three years, Cash has served on the Finance Advisory Committee for Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19). Cash previously served on the Boards of The National Ranching Heritage Association, Southcrest Christian School and the March of Dimes, Midland Chapter. She has also served other organizations, including the Junior League, Special Olympics, United Way, American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity, Lubbock Impact, and March of Dimes. Cash received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from Southern Methodist University.

