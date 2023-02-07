INSPYR Solutions Wins ClearlyRated’s 2023 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for Service Excellence
Diamond winners have won Best of Staffing for at least 5 years, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients and placed talent.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INSPYR Solutions, a leading IT staffing and technology solutions firm, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client 5 Year Diamond Award and the Best of Staffing Talent 10 Year Diamond Award for providing superior service to clients and candidates. The company has won the Best of Staffing Client Award for 6 consecutive years and the Best of Staffing Talent Award for 13 consecutive years.
Kip Wright, Chairman and CEO of INSPYR Solutions, commented, “It is an honor to be recognized by ClearlyRated for our service achievements. At INSPYR Solutions, we feel that a focus on relationship management is one of our key differentiators in the industry. The relationships we build improve the quality and value of the services we deliver, and this could not be better illustrated than through the direct feedback we receive from our clients and talent. We take pride in providing a high quality experience for the people we work with, and these awards are a testament to the hard work and determination that goes into honoring our commitment to exceptional service.”
Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are over 70% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services they receive. Additionally, candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 80% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.
INSPYR Solutions received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82.1% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 46%. The company also received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 72.7% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 45%.
“I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Staffing winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO, Eric Gregg. “These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders - it’s truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements.”
About INSPYR Solutions
As a leading technology solutions company, we connect top IT talent with clients to provide innovative business solutions through our IT Staffing, Professional Services, and Infrastructure Solutions divisions. There are four elements that set us apart and serve as pillars of our company philosophy: Quality, Expertise, People, and Relationships. By always striving for excellence in these areas and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly together with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at inspyrsolutions.com.
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at clearlyrated.com/solutions.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
