PathFinder LUMEN Shines New Light on Worksite Efficiency
PathFinder LUMEN LED line and sign projectors provide indestructible floor marking for harsh industrial environments.
New industrial floor marking and signage projectors deliver indestructible, OSHA-compliant hazard communication in the toughest environments.
Facilities with extremely heavy traffic, uneven flooring, or environmental challenges now have the most affordable, highest efficiency floor line marking solution available”BEAVERTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DuraLabel, the industry leader in visual safety communication, today announced PathFinder LUMEN, the most advanced floor marking solution for harsh industrial conditions.
— Caleb Mayfield, DuraLabel’s Chief Technology Innovation Officer
PathFinder LUMEN eye-safe LED line and sign projectors deliver vibrant lines and signs for walkways, loading areas, and forklift pathways that improve facility safety and efficiency. LUMEN provides clear, durable floor marking that will not chip, fade, tear, or peel.
Indestructible Floor Marking Improves Productivity
Until now, facilities with harsh conditions such as high-volume, cold storage and wet environments had to halt production for worksite floor preparation, or to use specialized paints, tapes, or adhesives to install floor marking. These operations now have a dependable option. PathFinder LUMEN delivers enhanced safety line and sign marking that can easily be adjusted to changing signage needs, site layouts, or industry regulations.
“Facilities with extremely heavy traffic, uneven flooring, or environmental challenges now have the most affordable, highest efficiency floor line marking solution available,” said Caleb Mayfield, Chief Technology Innovation Officer for DuraLabel. “LUMEN is the future of green wayfinding solutions – there are no wasted materials, adhesives or need for heavy chemical cleaners for floor preparation. DuraLabel continues to deliver a complete set of visual safety communication solutions that protect workers and increase efficiency and productivity.”
LUMEN installation is as simple as mounting the projector, connecting to a standard 110V wall outlet, and adjusting the lens. The projectors carry an IP67 rating; weather, water, and dust resistant.
Pricing and Availability
Pathfinder LUMEN is available now at https://op.graphicproducts.com/lumen or by calling a DuraLabel representative at 1-888-326-9244. LUMEN aisle marking is available in four colors for worksite traffic communication and 36 different industry warning and hazard signs.
Safety professionals that want to upgrade their facility’s safety via floor marking can download a free Floor Marking Instant Action Guide at https://www.duralabel.com/guides/floor-marking-instant-action-guide/.
About DuraLabel
DuraLabel delivers innovative labeling software, industrial sign and label printers, multi-use floor marking, ready-made signs and labels, and heavy-duty pipe and duct markers for any facility’s compliance and safety requirements. DuraLabel backs up its products with world-class support and warranties. Learn more about how DuraLabel products can enhance the safety and efficiency of your facility at https://www.duralabel.com.
Kevin Fipps
Graphic Products
+1 503-644-5572-x4309
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other