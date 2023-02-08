Cryptozoic, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, and DC Announce The Batman Designer Series Batmobile Statue
Highly Detailed Polyresin Statue Reimagines the Batmobile in a Hot Rod-Influenced StyleLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptozoic Entertainment, leading creator of tabletop games, trading cards, and collectibles, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC, today announced the release of the “The Batman” Designer Series Batmobile Statue on the Cryptozoic Shop and retailers everywhere.
Inspired by the Batmobile featured in Warner Bros. Pictures’ 2022 Oscar-nominated film “The Batman,” this Designer Series statue reimagines Batman’s vehicle through the lens of the hot rod-influenced style of Kustom Kulture art from the 1960s. Meticulously crafted and highly detailed, the hand-painted statue measures 11.5 inches wide and 7 inches tall. Designed by Dennis Jones and sculpted by Stephan Ehl, each statue is individually hand-numbered, comes packaged in a full-color closed box, and includes a Certificate of Authenticity. It is also available in a Blue Flame Edition.
“The Batmobile from ‘The Batman’ is already iconic, so we were thrilled to be able to offer our own unique interpretation,” said Shahriar Fouladi, Director of Product Development & Marketing at Cryptozoic. “Our goal was to create an incredible statue that seemed almost like it was in motion, the dynamic flames reflecting the speed and power of the Caped Crusader’s vehicle. We think collectors will love it as much as we do!”
Product Details:
● Hand-painted polyresin Batmobile statue
● Measures 11.5 inches wide and 7 inches tall
● Packaged in full-color closed box
● Includes Certificate of Authenticity
____________________________________
For more information, check out The Batman Designer Series Batmobile Statue product page.
________________________________________
About Cryptozoic
Since 2010, Cryptozoic Entertainment has been dedicated to the concept of “Fans First,” striving to develop the most creative and sought-after products for pop culture enthusiasts worldwide. As an entertainment company with a diverse portfolio of licensed and original IPs, its catalog covers a broad spectrum of tabletop games and collectibles. The passionate team at Cryptozoic aims to inspire gamers and collectors all around the globe, while bringing fans together as part of the Cryptozoic community. Visit www.cryptozoic.com for more information and sign up for the company’s Mailing List to receive the Fans First Newsletter and updates about products and events.
Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.
DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.
About “The Batman”
Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, “The Batman.” The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.
Media Contact:
press@cryptozoic.com
Cryptozoic.com - facebook.com/cryptozoic - twitter.com/cryptozoic
instagram.com/cryptozoicentertainment - tiktok.com/@cryptozoicentertainment
THE BATMAN and all related characters and elements © and TM DC. (s23)
© 2023 Cryptozoic Entertainment. | 25351 Commercentre Drive Suite 250 | Lake Forest, CA 92630. All Rights Reserved.
Shahriar Fouladi
Cryptozoic Entertainment
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok