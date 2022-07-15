Cryptozoic Will Showcase Exclusives, New Collectibles, and Previews of Upcoming Products at San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Golden Goddess Harley Quinn Figure, Exclusive Batman Batarang Statue, and Exclusive Cryptkins Unleashed Figure Are Among Highlights at Booth #115LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptozoic Entertainment, leading creator of tabletop games, trading cards, and collectibles, today announced that it will offer exclusive collectibles, exclusive Promo Cards, several new products, and previews of its upcoming collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con, July 21-24 (plus Preview Night) at the San Diego Convention Center.
At Booth #115, it will sell three SDCC-exclusive collectibles: Golden Goddess Harley Quinn The Suicide Squad Movie Collectible, Batman Batarang Statue: Black & Gold Edition, and Luna Mothman. In addition, the company will premiere the Harley Quinn The Suicide Squad Movie Collectible figure in limited prerelease quantities and the Batman Batarang Statue: Gotham City Grit Edition. Collectibles fans can also look forward to previews of upcoming Cryptozoic collectibles, including The Batman Designer Series Batmobile Statue, Cryptkins: Series 3 vinyl figures, Pantheon of Justice polyresin statues based on Superman and Batman, and the Dancing Peacemaker bobble figure.
Trading card collectors can get Promo Cards for the upcoming sets CZX Middle-earth and Freak Brothers Trading Cards Season 1. Finally, Cryptozoic will have copies of several of its major games, including Batman: The Dark Knight Returns — The Game, Steven Rhodes Games Vol. 1, and numerous titles in the popular DC Deck-Building Game series.
“San Diego, here we come! After a chaotic last few years, we’re excited to be back at SDCC in a big way to show fans all of our new products,” said John Sepenuk, CEO of Cryptozoic. “We have three exclusives and previews of several incredible collectibles our team has been working hard on, most of which we’ve never revealed before. We also have some cool Promo Cards for upcoming sets based on Freak Brothers and The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films. We can’t wait to hear from collectors about what they’re looking forward to the most!”
Cryptozoic’s exclusive products are:
Golden Goddess Harley Quinn The Suicide Squad Movie Collectible: This figure is a variant of the standard Harley Quinn The Suicide Squad Movie Collectible, which is premiering at SDCC. Like the previous releases in Cryptozoic’s extremely popular Golden Goddess variant series, it sports a stunning gold-and-white design inspired by classical Greek sculpture. Each figure is individually numbered from 1 to 400. It will sell for $75.
Batman Batarang Statue: Black & Gold Edition: This statue is a variant of the most recent in Cryptozoic’s series of life-size DC Hand Statues. It showcases Batman’s black-and-gold gloved hand gripping a gold Batarang. Each statue is numbered on the base, as well as on the Certificate of Authenticity, from 1 to 300. It will be available for $125.
Luna Mothman (Cryptkins Unleashed): This variant of the Mothman vinyl figure from Cryptozoic’s popular Cryptkins Unleashed line sports eye-catching glow-in-the-dark green paint. The 5-inch collectible comes packaged in a window box with a foil sticker marking it as “Exclusive Species.” It will sell for $25.
Cryptozoic will offer previews of the following upcoming collectibles:
The Batman Designer Series Batmobile Statue: This Designer Series statue reimagines the Batmobile from The Batman through the lens of the hot rod-influenced style of Kustom Kulture art from the 1960s. Preorders are available now for this high-end statue and the limited edition Blue Flame Edition, both coming later in 2022.
Cryptkins: Series 3: Cryptozoic’s original Cryptkins IP features creatures from myth and folklore who are equal parts cute and scary. The 13 unique characters in this latest release include Skunk Ape, Hippocamp, Jackalope, Alien, and Champ. The figures will be available in 2023.
Dancing Peacemaker: Inspired by the unforgettable opening number from the Peacemaker TV series, this collectible showcases the character ready to hit the dance floor. The 6.25-inch bobble figure sways at the waist, ready to move rhythmically. It will hit stores in 2023.
About Cryptozoic Entertainment
Since 2010, Cryptozoic Entertainment has been dedicated to the concept of “Fans First,” striving to develop the most creative and sought-after products for pop culture enthusiasts worldwide. As an entertainment company with a diverse portfolio of licensed and original IPs, its catalog covers a broad spectrum of tabletop games and collectibles. The passionate team at Cryptozoic aims to inspire gamers and collectors all around the globe, while bringing fans together as part of the Cryptozoic community. Visit www.cryptozoic.com for more information.
