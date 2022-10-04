Cryptozoic and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Announce Release of CZX Middle-earth
CZX® Super Premium Trading Card Product Features Autograph Cards Signed by Peter Jackson, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, and Orlando BloomLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptozoic Entertainment, leading creator of tabletop games, trading cards, and collectibles, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products today announced the October 19 release of CZX Middle-earth.
Cryptozoic’s CZX® super premium trading card release showcases favorite characters and scenes from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. The ultra-high quality cards are thick and glossy, feature gold Deco Foil, and cover all six classic films. The Autograph Card signers include director Peter Jackson and stars Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), and Orlando Bloom (Legolas). Furthermore, CZX Middle-earth features a 50-card Base Set, CZX STR PWR Chase Set, Film Cel Chase Set, and randomly inserted one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn Sketch Cards.
“Each CZX trading card release takes years to create, because the goal is to give fans a once-in-a-lifetime, super premium experience, and CZX Middle-earth is no exception,” said John Sepenuk, CEO of Cryptozoic. “We took our time to do justice to the six incredible The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films. We made sure to have autographs by as many of the big stars as possible, as well as numerous fan favorites. The Sketch Cards were crafted by incredibly talented artists who love the films as much as we do. We believe that, for Middle-earth fans, this is the product of a lifetime.”
In addition to the aforementioned stars, signers of Autograph Cards for the set include John Rhys-Davies (Gimli), Evangeline Lilly (Tauriel), Liv Tyler (Arwen), Dominic Monaghan (Merry), and Billy Boyd (Pippin). There are also Dual Autograph Cards and Autograph-Sketch Cards showcasing hand-drawn art alongside actor signatures. Furthermore, there is a rare Triple Autograph Card and an even rarer Quadruple Autograph Card.
The Sketch Cards present detailed, one-of-a-kind drawings of favorite characters from the six films. The talented artists include Carlos Cabeilero, David Day, Angelo De Capua, Yinshan, KangLe, Fan Sichen, Rhiannon Owens, Stephanie Rosales, Bob Stevlic, and HeNan San Pang.
Autograph Signers
Ian McKellen as Gandalf
Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn
Orlando Bloom as Legolas
Peter Jackson, Director/Writer/Producer
John Rhys-Davies as Gimli, Treebeard
Dominic Monaghan as Merry
Billy Boyd as Pippin
Liv Tyler as Arwen
Evangeline Lilly as Tauriel
Miranda Otto as Éowyn
Manu Bennett as Azog
Bernard Hill as Théoden
William Kircher as Bifur, Tom the Troll
Jed Brophy as Nori, Sharku
Sylvester McCoy as Radagast
Lawrence Makoare as the Witch-king of Angmar,Gothmog, Lurtz
John Callen as Óin
Mark Hadlow as Dori, Bert the Troll
Peter Hambleton as Glóin, William the Troll
Fran Walsh, Producer/Writer
Philippa Boyens, Writer
Sarah McLeod as Rosie Cotton
Bruce Hopkins as Gamling
Stephen Hunter as Bombur
Craig Parker as Haldir
About Cryptozoic
Since 2010, Cryptozoic Entertainment has been dedicated to the concept of “Fans First,” striving to develop the most creative and sought-after products for pop culture enthusiasts worldwide. As an entertainment company with a diverse portfolio of licensed and original IPs, its catalog covers a broad spectrum of tabletop games and collectibles. The passionate team at Cryptozoic aims to inspire gamers and collectors all around the globe, while bringing fans together as part of the Cryptozoic community. Visit www.cryptozoic.com for more information and sign up for the company’s Mailing List to receive the Fans First Newsletter and updates about products and events.
About Warner Bros. Consumer Products
Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.’ biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.
© 2022 Cryptozoic Entertainment.
