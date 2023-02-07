Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,579 in the last 365 days.

Qube Technologies Expands to Midland, Texas with New Office

Qube Axon Methane Sensor

Qube Axon Device

Demo of Qube's Emissions Dashboard tracking global emissions

Demo of Qube's Emissions Dashboard tracking global emissions

This is a notable growth milestone for our company that will allow us to better serve customers in local basins while also providing a solid base for future expansion.”
— Caitlan Capps
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qube Technologies (Qube), a leading continuous emissions monitoring provider announced the opening of a new office in Midland, Texas. The expanded presence will allow the company to better serve its growing customer base in the region.

Qube makes leak detection technology that helps oil and gas operators detect, locate, and quantify emissions from their facilities. When it finds a leak, the operator gets a notification of where it is, and how big the leak is. Qube’s platform is already used by multiple operators around the US and abroad who are seeking to eliminate methane leaks from equipment used in their operations.

“We are thrilled to open this new Midland office,” said Caitlan Capps, the SVP of US Operations at Qube. “This is a notable growth milestone for our company that will allow us to better serve customers in local basins while also providing a solid base for future expansion.”

About Qube Technologies
Qube Technologies is an environmental surveillance technology company who helps primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other greenhouse gas emissions. Qube is currently collaborating with leading operators throughout the world and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies.
Learn more at www.qubeiot.com.

Alex MacGregor
Qube Technologies Inc
+1 403-542-2208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Qube Overview

You just read:

Qube Technologies Expands to Midland, Texas with New Office

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.