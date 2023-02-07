Qube Technologies Expands to Midland, Texas with New Office
This is a notable growth milestone for our company that will allow us to better serve customers in local basins while also providing a solid base for future expansion.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qube Technologies (Qube), a leading continuous emissions monitoring provider announced the opening of a new office in Midland, Texas. The expanded presence will allow the company to better serve its growing customer base in the region.
Qube makes leak detection technology that helps oil and gas operators detect, locate, and quantify emissions from their facilities. When it finds a leak, the operator gets a notification of where it is, and how big the leak is. Qube’s platform is already used by multiple operators around the US and abroad who are seeking to eliminate methane leaks from equipment used in their operations.
“We are thrilled to open this new Midland office,” said Caitlan Capps, the SVP of US Operations at Qube. “This is a notable growth milestone for our company that will allow us to better serve customers in local basins while also providing a solid base for future expansion.”
About Qube Technologies
Qube Technologies is an environmental surveillance technology company who helps primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other greenhouse gas emissions. Qube is currently collaborating with leading operators throughout the world and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies.
Learn more at www.qubeiot.com.
Qube Overview