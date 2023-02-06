Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,147 in the last 365 days.

F&G stops Cascade deer trapping after two days due to high prevalence of chewing lice

“For both Fish and Game and the City of Cascade, the hope was to give the majority of these deer a chance at being wild and healthy by relocating them to suitable winter range,” said Regan Berkley, Regional Wildlife Manager. “Based on our two days of trapping, the high prevalence of chewing lice in the Cascade deer takes that option off the table – which is why we decided to pull the plug early and regroup.”

You just read:

F&G stops Cascade deer trapping after two days due to high prevalence of chewing lice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.