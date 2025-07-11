Hunter education courses offered in July and August in Salmon

Do you know someone that needs to complete a hunter education course before hunting season this fall? Two instructor-led courses will be held in Salmon this summer that are designed for youth 9 years of age or older.

Both courses will be held at the Idaho Fish and Game office at 99 Highway 93 North. Space is limited and advanced registration is required by registering online or by visiting any Fish and Game office. Cost is $9.75 per student.

Students will learn about firearm handling and safety, hunting laws and ethics, responsibilities towards landowners, wildlife identification, survival skills, and management and conservation.

An instructor-led course is ideal for new hunters and has several advantages over the online course option. While both courses cover the same information, in-person students have the benefit of putting the concepts they learn into practice under the guidance of experienced instructors who can explain, demonstrate, and answer questions. Each student will have the opportunity to practice safe firearm handling with inert firearms, and receive specific training based on scenarios that most often lead to hunting-related accidents

Anyone born after January 1, 1975, must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license.

For more information, visit the Idaho Fish and Game website or contact the Salmon Region office at (208) 756-2271.