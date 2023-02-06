Berlin Barracks / Fire investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3000740

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Clark Lombardi

STATION: Derby Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: February 5, 2023

LOCATION: 71 Little River Rd Waterbury, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Jeffrey Meyers

AGE:24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:34 am the Waterbury Fire Department received a report of a fire located at 71 Little River Rd in Waterbury. The Waterbury Fire Department responded to the location and observed the residence to be fully engulfed in flames. Fire suppression efforts were conducted. There were no injuries reported.

As part of Waterbury Fire Battalion Chief Sally Dillion’s assessment of the fire, she contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

FEIU members responded to Waterbury and conducted a scene examination. The cause of the fire is under investigation and is undetermined at this time. The abandoned structure sustained extensive damage from fire, heat, and smoke. An accurate damaged estimate is not available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Clark Lombardi at the Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop A – East

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

Office: (802) 334-8881

Fax: (802) 334-4739

Email: Clark.Lombardi@vermont.gov