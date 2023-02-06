LenderDock Partners with Neptune Flood Insurance
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, announced a new partnership with Neptune Flood Insurance.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be partnered with Neptune Flood and supporting their team's goal of streamlining operational processes in order to optimize their internal resources. They are a well-managed and forward-thinking organization helping to set the standard for service and support workflows in today's crowded insurance marketplace," said Frank Eubank, LenderDock's CEO.
Neptune will take full advantage of LenderDock's Notifi™ solution. Notifi™ is a system that facilitates the exchange of insurance information among a variety of parties including insurers, lenders, leasing companies, government agencies, and trackers. Insurance companies send electronic files to LenderDock, which then distributes the insurance information to its trading partners either through electronic means or via paper, as per the trading partners' preferences or capabilities.
Neptune has partnered with LenderDock to provide additional tools for their clients. The first tool, Correxions™, automates the process of updating policy information by allowing lenders to submit corrections directly to the carrier. This enables carriers or providers to process the updates efficiently according to their own procedures.
The second tool, Verifi™, is a real-time insurance policy verification system designed for verifiers and lenders. With Verifi™, phone calls for policy verification are a thing of the past, making the process faster and more efficient.
Finally, LenderDocs™ provides electronic and real-time access to important policy-related documents such as EOIs, Certificates, and others to financial third parties. This helps streamline the process of obtaining and sharing these documents, making it easier for business partners to manage their policy information.
"We are thrilled to partner with LenderDock as they have a similar ethos to us: make it easy for users through technology. LenderDock's platform will allow mortgage lenders to self-serve on-demand, significantly reducing inbound traffic for our customer success team. This enables our customer success team to focus on strategic initiatives for our agents and policyholders," said Jean-Luc Eckstein, Chief Customer Officer at Neptune Flood.
About Neptune Flood Insurance
Neptune Flood is the largest entirely digital flood insurance company in the United States and is the alternative to the NFIP. Founded to change the way consumers and businesses think about and buy flood, and now, parametric earthquake insurance, Neptune Flood uses AI-driven technology to make it fast and easy for consumers to buy, and agents to sell, insurance.
About LenderDock Inc.
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real time.
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033
