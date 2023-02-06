Logan County Highway-Rail Project Approved by the ICC

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, February 6 - The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved a Stipulated Agreement requiring highway-rail crossing upgrades at a crossing near Mt. Pulaski in Logan County. Stipulated Agreement 2242 requires Illinois Central Railroad Company to install new automatic warning devices at the Chapel Road/700th Steet highway-rail crossing (designated as AAR/DOT #292789T, railroad milepost 54.20-B).





The estimated cost of the signal design and construction is $336,188. ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Funds (GCPF) be used to pay up to 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, not to exceed $319,379. Illinois Central will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs as well as all future operating and maintenance costs for the new warning devices and circuitry.





"The ICC is committed to keeping everyone safe near and around railroad tracks. The Grade Crossing Protection Fund makes it possible for communities across Illinois to get life-saving rail safety projects completed. That's a win for anyone who traverses these crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2242 in Docket No. T23-0009 click here.





ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)



