A WOMAN’S PLACE LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST EPISODE for A NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR FIBROIDS
Acessa has been available for more than 10 years, but not widely available. It's really only been in the past two years that we've been able to match the technology with insurance coverage.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Holly Miller, an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist at A Woman's Place, is thrilled to announce her new podcast episode, New Technology for Fibroids - Tackle the Fibroid, Protect the Uterus. Dr. Miller was interviewed on the Top Docs Podcast and Show, a podcast centered on conversations with the top healthcare providers across the US that’s available on over 20 different podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart Radio among others.
The episode focuses on new technologies available for the treatment of fibroids. Dr. Miller is a nationally recognized expert in women's health and minimally invasive surgery including the Acessa ProVu® system, a safe and effective minimally invasive alternative for women with symptomatic fibroids who would otherwise require a hysterectomy, laparoscopic myomectomy, or uterine fibroid embolization. The medical term for the Acessa procedure is Laparoscopic Radiofrequency Ablation (Lap RFA).
Dr Miller brought the Acessa procedure to southwest Florida in the fall of 2021, allowing women to more choices for fibroid treatment. The Acessa procedure allows for a thorough and minimally invasive method of treating your fibroids. It was designed to preserve healthy uterine tissue by focusing treatment only on the fibroid (versus cutting into the uterus or removing it completely) while relieving symptoms caused by fibroids.
Maggie MacKay, hostess of Top Docs says, “Fibroids are nothing to ignore. This has been so fascinating and informative and hopeful, especially comparing it to several years ago and how far treatment options have come..” To listen to the episode on the Top Docs Podcast and Show, check out Top Docs on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or I Heart Radio, or visit https://www.topdocsshow.com/.
About Dr. Holly Miller and A Woman’s Place: Dr. Holly Miller is Board Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, a member of the American Medical Association (AMA), and the Collier County Medical Society (CCMS).
