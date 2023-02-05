Congratulations to Grammy Winner Henry Diltz

05 Feb 2023

Legendary rock photographer Henry Diltz was honoured with the Grammy Trustees Award this Grammy Weekend. This special merit award is presented to those who have made significant contributions in the music industry during their career. Diltz's catalogue of work throughout the 1960's and 70's includes over 250 album covers, many publicity shots that appeared in publications such as The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, LIFE, People, Rolling Stone, High Times, and Billboard and was the official photographer at the 1969 Woodstock festival.





In his acceptance speech he acknowledged how lucky he had been to be in the right place at the right time in history, 'When I lived in Laurel Canyon, all my friends were musicians and I would spend the day photographing them. Eventually, they all became famous, which was a lucky break for me!' - Henry Diltz

California Dreaming and The Woodstock Experience and most recently announced his upcoming signed, limited edition, CSN&Y: Love the One You're With As a celebrated Genesis author and collaborator, Diltz has contributed to multiple sold-out editions such asandand most recently announced his upcoming signed, limited edition,

Love the One You're With Introduced by Graham Nash and presenting Henry Diltz's remarkable CSN&Y archive,is a celebration of the supergroup and its individual members, documented through 1,000 photographs, many previously unpublished, and 34,000 words from 20 contributors.

CSNYBook.com Signed by Henry Diltz and Graham Nash, the limited edition is available to pre-order at. Secure your copy at the pre-publication price today.

Image by Chris Willman of Variety.