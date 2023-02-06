Dessert Wars, The Largest Dessert Festival in America, announces 2023 Tour featuring 8 cities and National Championship
Dessert lovers sample unique and creative desserts in 8 different cities featuring a National Championship for the vendors.
In the most anticipated Dessert Wars season ever, the Largest Dessert Festival in America will be hosting events in 8 cities in 2023 and capping it off with a National Championship! The tour will kick off in Las Vegas and continue to Philadelphia, Washington DC, Palm Beach, Charlotte, Miami, Tampa and Atlanta. The fun-filled event is a showcase of over 50 local dessert vendors competing for the Judge's Champion and People's Choice Awards.
The National Championship will take place in Atlanta on December 2 and the event will feature the Top 3 vendors of the People's Choice and Judges Championship in each city. A total of 48 vendors will be chasing the ultimate crown and the winners of the People's Choice and Judges Championship on December 2 will each win $10,000!
Thousands of sweet lovers will have the opportunity to meet local dessert vendors and sample a wide array of desserts such as: cookies, cakes and ice creams- directly from the city’s most delicious dessert vendors. Each sweet lover in attendance can then cast their vote for their favorite dessert to win the People’s Choice Award.
Food artists, chefs and food influencers that are featured on Food Network and Netflix will serve on the Judges panel and declare the winner of the Judge’s Champion.
VIP tickets include 50 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 3 pm. General Admission tickets include 30 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 4 pm. Sample tickets are exchanged one for one for dessert samples. The trophy ceremony will take place at 6:15pm and the event concludes at 7 pm.
“This tour has been in the works for a bit and we are so grateful for each city and the venues that we work with. To give so many bakers this opportunity at the competition is fantastic!” said Brad Matthews, Founder of Dessert Wars.
Jackie Maya, Assistant Director of Dessert Wars added, “Each city will be amazing, but to have a National Championship with the best 48 vendors under one roof will definitely be the Sweetest Day Ever!”
To learn more, visit: www.dessert-wars.com
