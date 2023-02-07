Steve Min Joins TMA Systems as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development
TMA Systems, a leading provider of CMMS, EAM, and CMS, appoints Steve Min as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development.
We are excited to have Steve join our team”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TMA Systems, a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), and Calibration Management Software (CMS), is proud to announce the appointment of Steve Min as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development. Steve joined the company on January 17th and brings over 25 years of experience in investment banking, corporate finance, and consulting to the team.
— Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems
"We are excited to have Steve join our team," said Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems. "His wealth of experience in finance and corporate development will prove to be a valuable asset as we continue to accelerate our growth and expansion at TMA Systems."
As Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development, Steve will be responsible for leading the financial strategy and planning of the company, as well as overseeing corporate development initiatives. This includes managing the company's financial operations, developing financial models and forecasting, and identifying and evaluating potential acquisition and investment opportunities. He will also manage Human Resources.
"I am thrilled to join the highly respected and innovative team at TMA Systems as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development,“ said Min. With my extensive experience in investment banking, corporate finance, and strategic consulting, I am eager to collaborate with the leadership team to support the company's continued growth and success. I am confident that together, we will drive TMA Systems to new heights and cement its position as a world-class provider of advanced CMMS and CMS solutions."
Prior to joining TMA Systems, Steve worked for companies such as IBM, Bank of America, Scientific Games, and Harry’s.
About TMA Systems
For more than 30 years, TMA Systems has been recognized as a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS). Worldwide, more than 1,650 TMA clients maintain in excess of 55,000 facilities, representing 4.5 billion square feet of space. TMA’s products, along with world-class services, are key reasons WebTMA is the preferred solution for facility professionals throughout the world. TMA’s advanced solutions now meet or exceed the needs of education, healthcare, corporate, government, life sciences, food and beverage, chemicals, energy, transportation, manufacturing, and retail organizations. For more information on TMA Systems, visit www.tmasystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
