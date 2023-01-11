TMA Systems Acquires Prime Technologies
Acquisition extends TMA’s product offering by combining leading Calibration Management Software with the Company’s enterprise asset management suite
The addition of Prime Technologies aligns with our mission to shrink organizational costs, optimize return on assets, and improve overall time to value.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TMA Systems, a US-based leader and developer of Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS), announced today the acquisition of Prime Technologies, a provider of Calibration Management Software (CMS). This acquisition brings new capabilities to both Prime and TMA by integrating world-class maintenance management and leading-edge calibration management systems.
— Mark Simner
The acquisition of Prime Technologies enables TMA to provide its clients with a robust asset calibration and maintenance management solution. The ability to calibrate critical equipment and ensure accurate compliance processes is essential for clients across various industries, including life sciences, healthcare, food and beverage, chemicals, energy, and manufacturing.
"We are committed to providing our customers with innovative software solutions and comprehensive services to meet the most demanding calibration and asset management challenges," said Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems. "The addition of Prime Technologies aligns with our mission to shrink organizational costs, optimize return on assets, and improve overall time to value."
Since 1989, Prime’s CMS solutions have helped customers streamline labor-intensive calibration activities, lower costs, and ensure regulatory and quality compliance, while integrating with clients’ internal systems. By combining Prime Technologies’ calibration management functionality with TMA’s leading CMMS/EAM solution, WebTMA, TMA Systems is able to offer industry-leading solutions to its clients worldwide.
"We are excited to join forces with TMA Systems and bring our calibration management software to their already impressive suite of CMMS/EAM solutions,” said Jim Dale, CEO of Prime Technologies. “This acquisition allows us to accelerate the development of ProCal and PCX SaaS solutions. We look forward to bringing significant value to our customers through this acquisition."
Prime represents TMA’s second acquisition since its 2021 investment from Silversmith Capital Partners. TMA continues to enhance its solutions and services for the needs of education, healthcare, corporate, government, life sciences, food and beverage, transportation, manufacturing, and retail organizations.
About TMA Systems
For more than 30 years, TMA Systems has been recognized as a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS). Worldwide, more than 1,650 TMA clients maintain in excess of 55,000 facilities, representing 4.5 billion square feet of space. TMA’s products, along with world-class services, are key reasons WebTMA is the preferred solution for facility professionals throughout the world.
TMA’s advanced solutions meet or exceed the needs of education, healthcare, corporate, government, life sciences, food and beverage, transportation, manufacturing, and retail organizations. For more information on TMA Systems, visit www.tmasystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
About Prime Technologies
For 25 years, Prime Technologies, Inc. has been a global leader in the development of calibration management software. The company’s high-level calibration domain expertise provides clients with a well-structured, data-centric software platform to improve and formalize calibration and maintenance management practices. For more information, visit primetechpa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
About Silversmith Capital Partners
Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $3.3 billion of capital under management. Silversmith’s mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. Representative investments include ActiveCampaign, Appfire, DistroKid, impact.com, Iodine Software, LifeStance Health, PDFTron, and Webflow. For more information, including a full list of portfolio investments, visit www.silversmith.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.
