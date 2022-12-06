TMA Systems Adds Space Management Capabilities to Its Industry Leading Enterprise Asset Management Software—WebTMA
TMA System’s partnership with ACAD-Plus allows data interchange with popular CAD systems to enable facilities managers to manage space more efficiently.
The addition of Space Management is another important step in the evolution of WebTMA as a leading facility management solution”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TMA Systems, a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS), announced today the release of a new Space Management module to its WebTMA platform through a partnership with ACAD-Plus. The new module will help users improve their CMMS processes by allowing them to track space usage, create and manage inventory items, and generate reports that provide useful information on how well they are managing their assets.
— Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems
With this new module, users will have a bidirectional link between CAD Floor Plan drawings and WebTMA Floor/Building/Area records. The module will update space inventory and space areas directly in WebTMA and import entire floorplans as Area records into WebTMA. The module will thematically illustrate in the CAD floor plan any data stored in WebTMA about Areas, including Department Ownership, Occupants, Area Types, Functions, Equipment, Assets, and Work Orders.
"This partnership allows us to expand our product offerings while continuing to provide our customers with the best possible solutions for their Enterprise Asset Management needs." Said Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems. “The addition of Space Management is another important step in the evolution of WebTMA as a leading facility management solution.”
WebTMA enterprise asset management solution offers comprehensive asset visibility across all assets, including their location and condition; integrated work order management; and automated analytics to help customers make smarter decisions about their facilities. This release also includes several improvements for CAD operators: orphaned polylines or other drawing issues are flagged for easy identification and correction; CAD floorplan PDFs will be visible in WebTMA for TMA users with proper permissions. It is also designed to serve as a foundation for continued development in this area.
“Our partnership with TMA Systems delivers an exceptional solution to customers,” said Glenn Seehausen, President/Chief Executive Officer of ACAD-Plus. “Together, we provide a comprehensive suite of space management capabilities and maintenance management—all in one place.”
About TMA Systems
For more than 30 years, TMA Systems has been recognized as a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS). Worldwide, more than 1,650 TMA clients maintain in excess of 55,000 facilities, representing 4.5 billion square feet of space. TMA’s products, along with world-class services, are key reasons TMA is the preferred solution for facility professionals throughout the world. TMA’s advanced solutions meet or exceed the needs of education, healthcare, corporate, government, telecommunication, transportation, manufacturing, and retail organizations. For more information on TMA Systems, visit www.tmasystems.com.
About ACAD-Plus
ACAD-Plus develops software solutions to enhance the Autodesk products in a Facilities Management environment. Their solutions manage and graphically presents vital facilities information that is easy to understand. ACAD-Plus has been a member of the Autodesk Developer Network since 1988. Their customers use ACAD-Plus solutions to manage over 400 million square feet of facilities.
ACAD-Plus also provides building survey services and creation/standardization of "as-is" floor plans. The floor plan drawings are delivered 100% ready for use within our CAFM solutions. Since 1986, ACAD-Plus has documented over 200 million square feet of facilities.
