Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,451 in the last 365 days.

TMA Systems Adds Space Management Capabilities to Its Industry Leading Enterprise Asset Management Software—WebTMA

Space Management integrated with CMMS

TMA Systems CMMS

Integrated CMMS with AutoCAD

TMA Systems added Space Management to its EAM offerings

TMA System’s partnership with ACAD-Plus allows data interchange with popular CAD systems to enable facilities managers to manage space more efficiently.

The addition of Space Management is another important step in the evolution of WebTMA as a leading facility management solution”
— Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems
TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TMA Systems, a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS), announced today the release of a new Space Management module to its WebTMA platform through a partnership with ACAD-Plus. The new module will help users improve their CMMS processes by allowing them to track space usage, create and manage inventory items, and generate reports that provide useful information on how well they are managing their assets.

With this new module, users will have a bidirectional link between CAD Floor Plan drawings and WebTMA Floor/Building/Area records. The module will update space inventory and space areas directly in WebTMA and import entire floorplans as Area records into WebTMA. The module will thematically illustrate in the CAD floor plan any data stored in WebTMA about Areas, including Department Ownership, Occupants, Area Types, Functions, Equipment, Assets, and Work Orders.

"This partnership allows us to expand our product offerings while continuing to provide our customers with the best possible solutions for their Enterprise Asset Management needs." Said Mark Simner, CEO of TMA Systems. “The addition of Space Management is another important step in the evolution of WebTMA as a leading facility management solution.”

WebTMA enterprise asset management solution offers comprehensive asset visibility across all assets, including their location and condition; integrated work order management; and automated analytics to help customers make smarter decisions about their facilities. This release also includes several improvements for CAD operators: orphaned polylines or other drawing issues are flagged for easy identification and correction; CAD floorplan PDFs will be visible in WebTMA for TMA users with proper permissions. It is also designed to serve as a foundation for continued development in this area.

“Our partnership with TMA Systems delivers an exceptional solution to customers,” said Glenn Seehausen, President/Chief Executive Officer of ACAD-Plus. “Together, we provide a comprehensive suite of space management capabilities and maintenance management—all in one place.”

About TMA Systems

For more than 30 years, TMA Systems has been recognized as a world-class provider of advanced Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management Solutions (EAMS). Worldwide, more than 1,650 TMA clients maintain in excess of 55,000 facilities, representing 4.5 billion square feet of space. TMA’s products, along with world-class services, are key reasons TMA is the preferred solution for facility professionals throughout the world. TMA’s advanced solutions meet or exceed the needs of education, healthcare, corporate, government, telecommunication, transportation, manufacturing, and retail organizations. For more information on TMA Systems, visit www.tmasystems.com.

About ACAD-Plus

ACAD-Plus develops software solutions to enhance the Autodesk products in a Facilities Management environment. Their solutions manage and graphically presents vital facilities information that is easy to understand. ACAD-Plus has been a member of the Autodesk Developer Network since 1988. Their customers use ACAD-Plus solutions to manage over 400 million square feet of facilities.

ACAD-Plus also provides building survey services and creation/standardization of "as-is" floor plans. The floor plan drawings are delivered 100% ready for use within our CAFM solutions. Since 1986, ACAD-Plus has documented over 200 million square feet of facilities.

Scott Nelson
TMA Systems
+1 801-850-3363
marketing@tmasystems.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

TMA Systems Adds Space Management Capabilities to Its Industry Leading Enterprise Asset Management Software—WebTMA

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.