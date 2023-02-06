Monday, February 6

Lawmakers propose mandatory child abuse reporting for WA clergy

Many people are required to report child abuse or neglect in Washington state. They include doctors, nurses, and teachers. One group not on the list of mandatory reporters is clergy members. But that could change. A proposal in the state Legislature would require clergy members to report child abuse or neglect to the police. State Sen. Noel Frame, a Democrat from Seattle, is the bill’s sponsor. “Mandated reporters play a really important role in our state in protecting children,” said Frame. “It’s why our teachers and others with a really special relationship with our children are asked to take on that responsibility. Religious leaders have that same relationship with children in our state. They are trusted friends and mentors. If a young person in a school setting tells their teacher that they are being sexually abused by their neighbor, the teacher would have an obligation, a legal requirement, to report that to law enforcement. This legislation just extends that duty to report to include religious leaders as well.” Continue reading at KUOW. (WikiMedia Commons)

Bill would pay WA’s incarcerated workers minimum wage

State Rep. Tarra Simmons, D-Bremerton, wants the state to pay incarcerated workers more money. She’s sponsoring House Bill 1024, called the “Real Labor, Real Wages Act,” to raise incarcerated workers’ wages to the state minimum of $15.74. Simmons, believed to be the first formerly incarcerated person elected to the State Legislature, said when she was in prison she worked graveyard shifts for no more than 42 cents an hour, after various deductions to her paycheck. “A lot of lawmakers aren’t prioritizing the issues of the incarcerated population because they haven’t lived that experience,” Simmons said. In the last fiscal year ending in June, more than 1,600 incarcerated people worked 218,335 hours at Washington Correctional Industries and contributed $46.2 million to the Washington state economy. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ellen M. Banner)

Washington could be first state to pass approach to addressing domestic violent extremism

With threats against elected officials and violent extremism on the rise, Washington’s Attorney General’s office authored a 31-page study with recommendations on ways to prevent domestic terrorism and hate crimes. The study was requested by state lawmakers like Rep. Bill Ramos. “We’re trying to figure out why. Why now, is it becoming more of a problem than it was previously?” said Rep. Bill Ramos, (D), 5th legislative district. The attorney general’s study recommends a violent extremism commission. A bill to establish it is currently making its way through the legislature. If passed, it would make Washington the first state in the nation to target extremism with a public health approach. “People are just acting out with violence, versus talking about a problem and working towards a solution,” said Rep. Ramos. The commission would look at solutions to combat disinformation and address early signs of radicalization. Continue reading at KING5.

Associated Press

Washington’s low-income tax credit available for first time

Aberdeen Daily World

Agencies planning school-based health center for North Beach

Axios

Student loan relief for 308,000 Washingtonians on hold

Columbian

Homeless services could face cuts in Washington’s 2023 legislative session

WSU program aims to address shortage of rural pharmacists, ‘the most accessible health care providers in America’

The Daily News

Bill to require licenses for smelt dipping moves through WA Legislature (Chapman)

Everett Herald

After big quake, Snohomish County would face jigsaw puzzle of ‘islands’

Public school enrollment still down, even as rural districts grow

Retooling drug laws, protecting octopus and honoring a cactus (Robinson)

Community Transit testing 60-foot electric bus

Federal money to help electrify Clinton ferry dock

Free English class helps Marysville parents lower language barrier

Comment: End of covid emergency will carry costs for nearly all

Comment: Bills to reduce plastic waste threaten animal health

Editorial: Treat violent extremism as the disease it is

News Tribune

Pierce County TB patient has violated health orders for a year. Could jail be next?

Editorial: Are plans for a new Pierce County airport already dead? It’s starting to feel that way

Editorial: WA bills making it harder to hold your public officials accountable need to die (Walen)

Olympian

Here’s the case to cut DUI blood-alcohol limit to .05. It may just be a life or death matter

Northwest ICE center uses ‘chemical agents’ on detainees amid rising tensions

As cannabis sales soar in WA, minorities feel boxed out of the windfall

An incarcerated man with legal training weighs in on Legislature’s prison reform ideas (Simmons, Peterson, Wilson, Saldana, Hackney, Goodman)

Peninsula Daily News

DOT projects listed

Legislative update, forest management on county agendas

Puget Sound Business Journal

Annual construction starts increased in Seattle metro, but just barely

SBA revamps disaster recovery office in ongoing reorganization

Seattle Times

Bill would pay WA’s incarcerated workers minimum wage (Simmons)

Religious health care restrictions prompt call for WA merger oversight (Randall)

Opinion: WA lawmakers should pass two bills to add accountability to policing

Opinion: Sweet success: Seattle’s sugary drink tax is reducing health inequities

Opinion: Promising proposals in WA Legislature aim to help journalism crisis (Keiser, Ramel, Pollet)

Skagit Valley Herald

Seniors get behind bill that would keep the state from taxing their meals

Spokesman Review

Washington Legislature weighs changes to police pursuit after law enforcement criticism (Dhingra, Stonier)

Washington lawmakers look to recruit, retain more law enforcement officers this session (Riccelli, Ormsby, Fey)

Spin Control: In less than a month, Legislature approaches 1,500 bills

Wenatchee World

Senate committee considers proposal to extend school year

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima awarded $1.3 million for Nob Hill Boulevard road project

It Happened Here: Roslyn’s William Craven becomes state’s first Black mayor (Lovick)

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Chemicals ‘of concern’ flowing into Puget Sound, affecting marine life, scientists say

ATF report shows ‘epidemic’ of stolen guns, legally bought guns used in crimes more quickly (Liias)

Washington could be first state to pass approach to addressing domestic violent extremism (Ramos)

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Electric ferry could be in service within 2 years

KNKX Public Radio

Gas stove makers have a pollution solution. They’re just not using it

Washington families share their experiences with police violence

KPVI 6 TV (NBC)

Bill to require licenses for smelt dipping moves through WA Legislature (Chapman)

KUOW Public Radio

Lawmakers propose mandatory child abuse reporting for WA clergy (Frame)

Should WA lawmakers designate an official state cactus?

Week in Review: Boeing, housing, and driving laws

NW Public Radio

Growers look for seasonal exemptions to overtime pay

MyNorthwest

Murder of Kent teacher calls attention to mental health crisis in Washington

‘Recycle, don’t throw out’ newest message from King County initiative

New tax bill proposed on high potency cannabis products (Davis)

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz optimistic about drop in violent crime

La Raza del Noroeste

El condado de King anuncia $24,67 millones en fondos de viviendas asequibles para la construcción, conservación y adquisición de casi 1000 unidades de vivienda en todo el condado de King