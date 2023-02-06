Mayoral Candidate Shane Krauser Inspires Students on College Campuses Nationwide

*Photos courtesy of MAAP Broadcasting & Chris Hegsted

Shane Krauser is a former felony prosecutor and criminal defense attorney. He recently announced his candidacy for mayor of Gilbert, Arizona.

GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shane Krauser has engaged college students nationally for more than 20 years. From Columbia University in New York City to the University of Arizona in Tucson, he focuses on building relationships and training students to be effective advocates of the rule of law and the principles that make for a free society.

He is now involved as a guest lecturer with Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a national organization whose mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote freedom.

Krauser’s next stop is Grand Canyon University on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona, and he has many more engagements to follow.

Kenna Thordarson, TPUSA’s Senior Desert Territory Field Representative, commented:

“Shane Krauser has been an absolute delight to work with over the past year that I have known him. He has visited several of our college Turning Point USA chapters and provided them an educational and engaging night, full of conversation and philosophical debates about the values upon which America was founded.”

Thordarson has been instrumental in bringing Krauser to a variety of Arizona venues.

Krauser, a collegiate adjunct professor for over a decade, said, “My passion is working with these students in such a way that will allow them to understand that their voice is relevant to what’s happening politically. These students are a critical component of the marketplace of ideas.”

Krauser engages these students in rare and unique ways, from vigorous debate to role plays related to general interactions on campus, including their potential role with the media.

Thordarson noted that the “way that Shane makes the Constitution approachable and exciting to students has been amazing to watch. He is a great communicator and truly valuable to the conservative movement.”

Shane Krauser recently announced his candidacy for mayor of Gilbert, Arizona (2024 election), and he sees his interaction with the young people as a key feature of his campaign.

“These students understand what’s at stake and want to link arms with those who reflect their values of personal freedom and small, accountable government. That’s precisely why I choose to be here,” said Krauser.

John Teodoro, a former student of Krauser, said his class “was the best justice-related course I took during my college career. Professor Krauser empowered me with skills and knowledge that I will use for a lifetime. He reinvigorated my love of America, while supplying me with a comprehensive knowledge of the Constitution.”

Krauser’s reviews from hundreds of students who have stepped into the academic arena with him are impressive, and his involvement with students is only accelerating.

Krauser noted that he is humbled by the requests to speak and will continue to do so “as long as they’ll have me. Our society needs to have these discussions, and I want to be a voice - to play a role - during what I see as a defining moment in history.”

For media inquiries or requests to speak, contact:

Jared Taylor

Vote Shane Krauser

Phone: (480) 734-7073

Email: Contact@ShaneKrauser.com

Website: https://voteshanekrauser.com

Social Media:

Facebook.com/ShaneKrauser

Twitter.com/ShaneKrauser

Instagram.com/shane.krauser

