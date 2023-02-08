Corporate Counsel Women of Color Entrepreneur Program Announces $5,000 Grant Winners for 2023

The Corporate Counsel Women of Color Entrepreneur Program Laurie N. Robinson Haden

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Counsel Women of Color Entrepreneur Program proudly announces the latest round of $5,000.00 grant winners. The program provides opportunities and support to women of color entrepreneurs and their businesses by promoting initiatives that give them access to business capital, expanding access to 21st-century business and legal strategies, and providing networking and mentoring opportunities throughout the United States.

The 2023 Corporate Counsel Women of Color Entrepreneur Grant Winners are:

Francheska Velazquez, also known as Isa, is the founder of Play to Learn Child Care. Her passion for early childhood education started when she worked as a teacher’s assistant for five years in Stamford Public Schools. She worked as a substitute teacher for three years at two home daycares. This experience led her to open her home daycare, Happy Hearts Family Daycare. In 2017, Francheska moved to expand her business and successfully started a childcare center, Play to Learn Childcare. https://playtolearnchildcare.net/our-curriculum-specialist/

Leslie Valdivia is the co-owner of Vive Cosmetics. Leslie is the oldest of three sisters and the first person in her family to attend college. She entered the nonprofit world seeking a source where she could gain entrepreneurial and business skills. However, she noticed the lack of opportunities for people of color and Latinos to start their businesses and build wealth. This inspired her to create something special - Vive Cosmetics. With her passion for the Latinx community and love for makeup and beauty, she has brought her dream to life. She hopes customers will love her products as much as she loved creating them. https://vivecosmetics.com/pages/founders

Southern Roots Vegan Bakery is a Black-owned family business specializing in gourmet vegan desserts, such as donuts, cookies, cakes, and more. With a focus on traditional Southern classics, they have earned nominations for Best Vegan Bakery in the Country, two years in a row. The Pitts family, from San Antonio, started this business to provide healthier meals for Cara’s grandmother. They quickly gained popularity for their gourmet donuts. In addition, Southern Roots Vegan Bakery has the distinction of winning PETA’s Best Sweet Potato Pie award. They offer nationwide shipping and catering. https://southernrootsvegan.com/

La Cena Jones is the CEO and Marriage Family Therapist of Jacob Joseph and Jabez Family Counseling and Professional Services Group in San Bernardino, California. The agency provides a range of mental health, intellectual disabilities, substance abuse, and behavioral health services to individuals. Their focus is on promoting community integration and improving the lives of individuals with disabilities. The agency offers companion care, therapy, transportation, and more to enhance the lives of those in need. https://jacobjosephjabez.com/

Stacie Whisonant, a trailblazer in education and finance, is the founder of Pay Your Tuition Funds (PYT Funds). This D.C.-based FinTech startup offers a unique solution to the country’s student loan crisis. With over 13 years of experience in finance and banking, including working for Stone Street Capital and HSBC, Stacie is a recognized expert in the industry. A distinguished TEDx speaker, CEPI Bertelsmann Foundation Fellow, and Halcyon Incubator

Fellow, she has received many accolades for her work. https://www.gopyt.com/

Jaja Chen and Devin Li, Co-owners of Cha Community (formerly Waco Cha), were inspired after a season of learning to cook and create community through food and tea. As Asian Americans with Chinese and Taiwanese immigrant backgrounds, we [Devin & Jaja] had difficulties finding the food and drinks we grew up loving in Central Texas. In addition, finding Asian American inclusion and representation was a challenge.

Laurie Robinson Haden, Corporate Counsel Women of Color Entrepreneur’s founder, observed, “These women represent the entrepreneurial spirit and determination of women of color everywhere, and their achievements are a testament to the power of their businesses. CCWC is proud to support these women and their companies and hopes to help them scale.”

The commitment of the Corporate Counsel Women of Color Entrepreneur is to promote initiatives that give women of color access to business capital and 21st-century business strategies. With its business grants, funding information, learning opportunities, networking, and mentoring, the organization dedicates itself to breaking down financial barriers and empowering women of color entrepreneurs to reach their full potential.

The CCWC Entrepreneurs Conference at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD, on Monday, September 25, 2023, will announce the next round of grant writers. Join us to meet the grant winners, network with other minority business owners, and learn about the latest business and legal strategies and opportunities. For more information, please visit CCWC Entrepreneurs at their Website: https://ccwomenofcolorentrepreneurs.org/.

