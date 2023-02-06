Arkansas’ Oldest Credit Union Launches The TruService Challenge

TruService Challenge 5 Easy Steps TruService: "Here For You. Here For The Community." Scan Me to take the TruService Challenge

Take The TruService Challenge. If they can't save one money on their mortgage, vehicles, credit cards, etc.; TruService will give them $100 for the opportunity.

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TruService Community Federal Credit Union is launching the TruService Challenge which focuses on how they can save members money on financial services such as credit card debt, home and vehicle loans, and checking account fees to name a few. TruService will pay a member or potential member $100 if they cannot save them any money.

TruService sees the challenge as a wonderful way to further help the community by incenting people to review their financial services to ensure they have the best deal. TruService provides great low interest rates and is committed to helping their members, so they can have more money to do the things that they love with the ones they love. With inflation going up, the timing of the challenge could not be better as individuals, families, and business are more financially challenged today with the rising costs of everything. TruService is determined to help everyday people save with often their largest monthly payments, such as home mortgages, car payments, debt consolidation, etc., but also help their members make money with lower fees and better deposit rates.

TruService is a member owned credit union that uses it profits to provide lower interest rates and banking service fees for its members. Linda Jeffery, TruService’s CEO says, “our promise to our members is to provide the tools to improve your financial life. TruService is here for you as a trusted advisor.”

There are 5 Easy Steps to take the challenge:

1. Let one of TruService’s financial advisors evaluate one's financial services and loans to see how TruService can save them money.

2. If TruService can’t save one money, they will pay that individual $100 for the opportunity.

3. Once TruService has identified the ways in which they can save one money, the individual decides the option(s) that work best for them.

4. The TruService Team will get to work right away on securing that individual the best rates and services possible.

5. Start saving BIG so one can have EXTRA MONEY to do the things they love!

One is able to sign up for the challenge by going to https://www.truservice.net/truservicechallenge or call 501-225-3636. Linda Jeffery says, “we are helping our community by making sure people are paying the best rate on their vehicle, credit cards, mortgages, etc.; we are so confident that we can help, that we will give someone a $100 if we cannot save them money.”

TruService is a certified Community Development Financial Institution that serves the under banked/under served. TruService is Arkansas’ first and oldest credit union founded by the U.S. Postal Service in 1930.

