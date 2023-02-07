FI-MED WELCOMES NEW REVENUE CYCLE DIRECTOR
I look forward to leading a team of experienced revenue professionals, continuing the tradition of excellence established at Fi-Med, and delivering real value for our clients.”SEDONA, AZ, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fi-Med Management, Inc. is proud to welcome Natasha Barajas as their new Revenue Cycle Director. She will lead the RCM Plus, Billing and Revenue Cycle
Management program. In addition, Natasha will manage and expand Fi-Med’s experienced team of revenue professionals dedicated to delivering exemplary customer service.
Natasha brings significant industry experience, medical coding expertise, and healthcare administration knowledge to the Fi-Med team. She has received Associate Degrees in Health Care Administration and Applied Science in Health Information Management from DeVry University, a Medical Coding Certificate from Kaplan University, and her RHIT (Registered Health Information Technician Certificate).
“I am extremely excited to join the Fi-Med family and bring my knowledge and experience to the table,” said Natasha. “I look forward to leading a team of experienced revenue professionals, continuing the tradition of excellence established at Fi-Med, and delivering real value for our clients.”
Christine Krause, Chief Operating Officer at Fi-Med, says she is “thrilled” to have Natasha join the growing team of revenue professionals. “Her commitment to providing superior customer service and business acumen will be invaluable in helping us continue our success.”
Fi-Med looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence, providing value to its clients, and strong company growth, with Natasha leading the way.
ABOUT FI-MED MANAGEMENT, INC.
Since 1993, Fi-Med has worked closely with healthcare organizations to maximize revenue and reduce risk—from catching billing errors to providing high-level safeguards against compliance risk. It has grown exponentially, with a 98.2% customer renewal rate, and has become a trusted expert in revenue recovery and financial healthcare management, compliance, risk assessment, and chronic care management. The success of Fi-Med is based on its commitment to working closely with our healthcare clients as a partner and not just as a vendor.
