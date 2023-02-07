SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with MIRACL For Multi-Factor Authentication and Digital Signing Services

SCCG Partners with MIRACL

SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with MIRACL For Single-Step, Passwordless Multi-Factor Authentication and Digital Signing Services

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management today announces a strategic partnership with MIRACL, providing business development and strategic advisory services for the single-step, passwordless Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) and Digital Signing company.

Stephen Crystal said of the partnership "Partnering with MIRACL allows us to provide a seamless, user-friendly solution to the gaming industry, revolutionizing the way they approach multi-factor authentication and digital signing. Our clients and extensive network of operators, players and regulators can now secure their assets with a single-step MFA process, adding an extra layer of protection to their online gaming experience.”

Robert Griffin, CEO of MIRACL said, "Our partnership with SCCG will help MIRACL transform the login experience for gamers both in the US and worldwide. To date, players and operators have all been failed by passwords and SMS messages resulting in regulators making multi-factor authentication a condition for operators to continue being licensed. We're delighted to be teaming up with SCCG, the preeminent advisory firm in the global gaming industry. They bring an unrivalled level of experience and expertise that will amplify our message and reach as we bring the global gaming market a login users love."



MIRACL eliminates the need for outdated security practices such as passwords, SMS Texts, push notifications and key-cards. The use of true two-factor authentication coupled with the latest Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) technology means no personal data is stored or transmitted and there are no "honey-pots" of data exposed to attack, ensuring MIRACL Trust is completely GDPR friendly too. With a simple two second login via PIN or biometric, MIRACL customers see login success rates as high as 99.996%.

MIRACL Trust® allows every user to cryptographically sign any digital asset such as a transaction payment, KYC document transfer, user uploaded content, user action or binding agreement.

In the gambling industry, security is of utmost importance. MIRACL's user-friendly MFA solution helps to ensure that the online gaming experience is secure and protected against unauthorized access. This is important for both players and operators, as it helps to prevent fraud and to maintain the integrity of the games.

ABOUT MIRACL

Highly secure, password-free login in just two seconds. The fastest way to improve the user experience, decrease costs and win lost revenue. MIRACL Trust is a PSD2 compliant multi-factor solution for both authentication and transaction signing that runs natively on any device without downloads. It's GDPR friendly since no user data is stored or needed to integrate with any other identity or service platform. It meets gaming MFA regulatory requirements of Ontario, New Jersey and Tennessee, with new territories being added every day. MIRACL’s global portfolio of clients include Credit Agricole, Cashfac, Experian and Domino’s Pizza. MIRACL’s technology is licensed to the US Government, Intel, Google and Microsoft.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm with experienced leaders from the global gaming industry, providing expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports and Casino Technology. Serving as a global networking partner for over 30 years with international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners to assist global scale growth. As an accelerator for early stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging companies to achieve their goals. Additionally, SCCG acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

